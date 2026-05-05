Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Thunder Game 1)

Los Angeles Lakers star guard Luka Doncic remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Doncic has yet to make a postseason appearance for the Lakers in the 2025-26 campaign after he was injured in early April.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as Doncic reportedly was expected to miss the start of this second-round series as he works his way back from the hamstring injury that he suffered against the Thunder during the regular season.

On Monday, Doncic was getting shots up, but the Lakers guard's status remains unclear going forward after head coach J.J. Redick didn't have an update on him.

Luka Doncic, getting up shots Monday. When asked about his availability for Game 1, JJ Redick said, “no update.” pic.twitter.com/UZBw9x2E9R — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 4, 2026

With Doncic out to start the series, the Lakers are +900 underdogs against Oklahoma City in the series and 15.5-point underdogs against them in Game 1.

Losing Doncic is a massive blow to the Lakers offense, which was one of the five-worst units in the league in the first round of the playoffs. Now, the Lakers have to play the No. 1 defense in the NBA, and oddsmakers don't seem to like their chances to pull off another upset.

Doncic appeared in 64 games during the regular season, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.

Since he's out for Game 1 -- and possibly longer -- I'm eyeing another Lakers player in the prop market on Tuesday.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Reaves UNDER 21.5 Points (-107)

Austin Reaves had 22 points in his first game back in the lineup for the Lakers against Houston, but he was held to 15 points in Game 6 – even though L.A. won.

Now, Reaves has to take on the No. 1 defense in the NBA that will have Cason Wallace, Alex Caruso, Lu Dort and others in his grill all night long in Game 1.

I think the UNDER is the play for Reaves, even though he should have an expanded offensive role with Luka Doncic out. Reaves struggled against the Thunder in the regular season, scoring 13 points on 4-of-12 shooting in their first meeting, 16 points on 6-of-14 shooting in their second meeting and 15 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the game he hurt his oblique towards the end of the regular season.

There may be more shots for Reaves, but I can’t get behind him at this number against the No. 1 defense in the league.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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