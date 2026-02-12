Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavs vs. Lakers)

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic will miss his fourth game in a row on Thursday night due to a lingering hamstring injury.

Doncic has officially been ruled out for this game, but he reportedly may still suit up for some All-Star festivities this weekend.

Luka Doncic (hamstring) listed out for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 12, 2026

Lakers head coach J.J. Redick said that Doncic would be day-to-day with the issue, but the Lakers are clearly playing things safe with their superstar guard with the All-Star break coming up.

Los Angeles is still favored by 7.5 points on Thursday against Doncic's former team -- the Dallas Mavericks. L.A. already has two wins over Dallas this season, and it has won the last four meetings between these teams dating back to last season's trade between the two franchises.

This season, Doncic is an MVP candidate, averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range. The star guard has missed 11 games to this point, with the Lakers going 4-7 in those contests.

However, on the bright side for Los Angeles, both LeBron James and Austin Reaves are off the injury report for Thursday's game after missing Tuesday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

With Doncic out, here's a look at my favorite player prop for the Lakers in this Western Conference battle.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Mavericks

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

LeBron James OVER 14.5 Rebounds and Assists (-113)

Since Doncic exited the Lakers’ win over the Philadelphia 76ers early (he played less than 16 minutes in that game), James has taken on a much bigger role as a playmaker.

In three straight games (including the Philly matchup), he has recorded 10 assists, adding four, seven and six boards to his name in those games. Now, he takes on a Dallas team that ranks 28th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game and 21st in opponent assists per game.

James is averaging 9.4 rebound chances and 11.9 potential assists per game this season, which gives him a pretty solid floor when it comes to this combo prop. On top of that, the Lakers could be without one of their top rebounders in center Deandre Ayton, as he’s listed as questionable for this matchup.

While LeBron is averaging just 5.7 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game this season, he did put up eight boards and five dimes with Doncic in the lineup the last time these teams squared off.

With Reaves (calf) still on a minutes restriction, I wouldn’t be shocked if James paces the Lakers in assists on Thursday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.