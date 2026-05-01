Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Rockets vs. Lakers Game 6)

The Los Angeles Lakers will not have Luka Doncic in the lineup for Game 6 of the first round against the Houston Rockets.

Doncic (hamstring) has not played in this series, and he's officially been ruled out for Game 6. There's a chance the Lakers guard isn't ready to return for the start of the second round -- if the Lakers advance -- as he works his way back from the soft tissue injury.

Doncic was injured in early April in a regular-season game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and he has not played in a game since. The Lakers were expected to be without Doncic in the first round, and shocked everyone by taking a 3-0 series lead against Houston.

However, back-to-back losses have put the Lakers in a more precarious position, and they're set as 3.5-point road underdogs in Game 6 in the odds at DraftKings.

Doncic appeared in 64 games during the regular season, averaging 33.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and 8.3 assists per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3.

The Lakers will need Austin Reaves (who returned in Game 5), Luke Kennard and Marcus Smart to step up with Doncic sidelined for Game 6. Here's a look at my favorite player prop for L.A. on Friday.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Rockets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Austin Reaves OVER 23.5 Points (-115)

Reaves made his first appearance of the 2026 playoffs in Game 5, and he struggled shooting the ball, finishing 4-for-16 from the field.

Despite that, he came away with 22 points, knocking down 12 of his 13 shots from the free-throw line.

The biggest takeaway from this game is Reaves’ usage. He played over 30 minutes in the game and was the clear focal point on offense when he was on the floor.

During the regular season, the star guard averaged 23.3 points per game, and if he shoots slightly better on Friday he should clear this total. The Lakers clearly are going to lean more into playing Reaves than Kennard (one point in Game 5) going forward in this series.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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