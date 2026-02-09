Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Thunder vs. Lakers)

The Los Angeles Lakers have three games left before the All-Star break, and they won't have star guard Luka Doncic for at least one of them.

Doncic (hamstring) is set to miss his second game in a row on Monday against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers play a back-to-back on Monday and Tuesday, as the San Antonio Spurs come to L.A. on Tuesday night. Then, the Lakers finish off their pre-All-Star break action with a game against the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

Luka Doncic (hamstring) ruled out for Monday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 9, 2026

Doncic has missed nine games so far this season, and the Lakers are 5-4 in those matchups after beating the Golden State Warriors on Saturday. Los Angeles will have Austin Reaves and LeBron James in action on Monday, so it should be able to compete with a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-less Oklahoma City team.

Despite SGA being out for the Thunder, oddsmakers have set OKC as a 6.5-point road favorite in this game. That goes to show just how valuable Doncic is to the Lakers and the spread, but this line may be giving the defending champs a little too much credit.

OKC is 0-2 since SGA was ruled out through the All-Star break.

This season, Doncic is averaging 32.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from beyond the arc. Hopefully, the star guard will be able to return sooner rather than later, as initial reports indicated that he avoided a serious injury.

With Doncic out tonight, here's a look at my favorite Lakers prop bet for this matchup.

Best Lakers Prop Bet vs. Thunder

Austin Reaves OVER 28.5 Points, Rebounds and Assists (-117)

Austin Reaves has been on a minutes restriction since returning from a calf injury, but that hasn't stopped him from putting together some big games.

After scoring 15 points in his first game back, Reaves has cleared 28.5 points, rebounds and assists in back-to-back showings, dropping 35 points, six rebounds and two dimes against the Philadelphia 76ers and 16 points, five rebounds and eight assists in a win over Golden State.

Reaves had a much bigger playmaking role with Doncic out against Golden State, and that's been the case so far this season. In seven games without Doncic in the 2025-26 campaign, Reaves is averaging 33.3 points, 8.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds per game.

While he's going to fall short of those numbers due to his minutes restriction and the fact that he's playing the No. 1 defense in the NBA, I do think this prop is a little low for the Lakers star on Monday.

Reaves has played about half of the game in back-to-back matchups, and he should be the focal point of the L.A. offense whenever he's on the floor.

