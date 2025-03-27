Is Luka Doncic Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Lakers vs. Bulls)
The Los Angeles Lakers are the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference heading into Thursday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, and it'll be interesting to see if Luka Doncic suits up in the game.
Since coming to the Lakers, Doncic has suited up in just one of four back-to-backs (both ends), sitting out the second game of each of Los Angeles' last two back-to-backs.
The Lakers superstar has dealt with a calf injury that sidelined him for nearly two months, so it makes sense that the franchise is trying to play things safe with him ahead of the playoffs.
Los Angeles has yet to release an injury report for Thursday's game, but it's possible Doncic could land on it. Oddsmakers have set the Lakers as road favorites on Thursday, which could be a good sign for L.A.'s chances of having Doncic and LeBron James in action -- or at least one of them -- tonight.
This story will be updated with Luka's official injury status for Thursday.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
Are you new to DraftKings? Sign up today and place a $5 bet to earn a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets. Win or lose, DraftKings will issue six $25 bonus bets instantly.