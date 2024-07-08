Lynx vs. Sparks WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, July 9 (Bet on Los Angeles)
The Minnesota Lynx are looking to stay afloat near the top of the standings with star Napheesa Collier (foot) out indefinitely.
Minnesota got off to a good start in that department, beating the Washington Mystics by seven on July 6, but now the Lynx have to go on the road to play the Los Angeles Sparks on Tuesday.
The Sparks have injury issues of their own, as rookie forward Cameron Brink is done for the season.
At 5-16, the Sparks are just half a game ahead of the Dallas Wings and Washington, who are tied for the worst record in the W.
Oddsmakers still have the Lynx favored despite Collier’s injury, but can they keep up their insane against the spread start in 2024?
Let’s break down the odds, key players to watch and my best bet for Tuesday’s standalone matchup.
Lynx vs. Sparks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Sparks +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -298
- Sparks: +240
Total
- 156.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lynx vs. Sparks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, July 9
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 15-6
- Sparks record: 5-16
Lynx vs. Sparks Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Olivia Epoupa – day-to-day
- Napheesa Collier – out
Sparks Injury Report
- Stephanie Talbot – day-to-day
- Cameron Brink – out
- Lexie Brown – out
Lynx vs. Sparks Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Kayla McBride: With Collier out, McBride is going to be relied on more to score the ball for the Lynx. The sharpshooter is averaging 15.8 points per game while shooting 43.8 percent from beyond the arc this season, and she scored 17 on 6-of-12 shooting in the win over the Mystics.
Los Angeles Sparks
Dearica Hamby: Sparks forward Dearica Hamby has been dominant the last two games, scoring 28 points and 25 points in her last two games. Over her last five games, Hamby is averaging 23.6 points per game, bumping her season average to 19.1 points and 10.4 rebounds per game.
Lynx vs. Sparks Prediction and Pick
Don’t sleep on the Sparks, even though their win/loss record shows that they’re one of the worst teams in the league.
Los Angeles upset the Las Vegas Aces on Friday before narrowly losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday night, pushing them to 9-9 against the spread as an underdog this season.
Hamby has been on fire – a great sign for the Sparks’ struggling offense – and I’m worried about the Lynx scoring enough without Collier’s production in the lineup.
While the Lynx are an impressive 14-8 against the spread this season, they’re just 7-6 ATS as favorites and have dropped three games in a row against the spread.
I don’t want to underestimate how good the Lynx are this season, but I have to fade them without their MVP candidate.
Pick: Sparks +7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.