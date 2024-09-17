Lynx vs. Sun WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Sept. 17 (How to Bet Total)
The Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun are the two teams in the mix for the No. 2 spot in the WNBA standings, but Minnesota is in the driver’s seat – and could clinch – with a win on the road on Tuesday night.
The Lynx are on fire right now, winning six games in a row and nine of their last 10, peaking at the right time ahead of the playoffs.
Can Connecticut and its No. 1 defense steal a win at home in this one? The Sun are 13-5 straight up at home this season, one of the best records in the W.
Let’s examine the odds, players to watch and my pick for Tuesday night's clash.
Lynx vs. Sun Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -1 (-105)
- Sun +1 (-115)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -115
- Sun: -105
Total
- 155.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Lynx vs. Sun How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Sept. 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- How to Watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 29-9
- Sun record: 27-11
Lynx vs. Sun Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Dorka Juhasz – questionable
Sun Injury Report
- Tiffany Mitchell – out
Lynx vs. Sun Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: Earlier this season, Collier scored 31 points and had 11 boards in a win over the Sun, but she was injured the second time these teams met, scoring just nine points in under 25 minutes. One of the best players in the W, Collier is looking to lead her team to the No. 2 seed with a win tonight.
Connecticut Sun
Marina Mabrey: A great addition at the trade deadline, Marina Mabrey is averaging 15.3 points per game while shooting 42.0 percent from 3 across 14 games (three starts). Mabrey has yet to face the Lynx as a member of the Sun, but she could be the X-factor for this team in the playoffs.
Lynx vs. Sun Prediction and Pick
Can you find a better matchup to bet an under?
The Sun and Lynx rank No. 1 and No. 2 in the league in defensive rating, and they also rank last and second to last in pace.
So, we could be in for a slow-paced rock fight with the No. 2 seed still up for grabs.
In the one meeting between these teams that didn’t go to overtime, these squads combined for 151 points, and the Sun are 21-17 on the UNDER in 2024. Minnesota (who has played one more game because of the Commissioner’s Cup) is 21-7-1 to the UNDER this season.
If both of these teams stick to their identity, and I expect they will, this game should end up in the 70s on Tuesday.
Pick: UNDER 155.5 (-112)
