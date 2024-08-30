Lynx vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Aug. 30 (Keep Betting on Minnesota)
There isn’t a team in the WNBA hotter than the Minnesota Lynx right now.
Napheesa Collier and company have covered the spread in six straight games on their seven-game winning streak, jumping ahead of the Connecticut Sun for the No. 2 seed in the WNBA standings.
Now, The Lynx are road favorites against an eight-win Dallas Wings team on Friday that is coming off a win in its last game.
Dallas has enjoyed the return of All-Star forward Satou Sabally, but it still is well out of the playoff picture at this point in the regular season.
Can the Wings pick up a cover at home, or will the Lynx keep their hot streak going into the weekend?
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Lynx -7 (-110)
- Wings +7 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -250
- Wings: +205
Total
- 170 (Over -110/Under -110)
Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Friday, Aug. 30
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Lynx record: 23-8
- Wings record: 8-22
Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- None to report
Wings Injury Report
- None to report
Lynx vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: An MVP candidate this season, Collier is averaging 20.8 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game while shooting 50.1 percent from the field. Since the Olympic break, Collier has had four games with 23 or more points. She had a smooth 29 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists in her last meeting with the Wings.
Dallas Wings
Satou Sabally: Since returning to action from an injury after the Olympic break, Satou Sabally has returned to being one of the best players in the W. The All-Star forward is averaging 20.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field and 53.6 percent from 3.
Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
I don’t want to blindly bet the Lynx on this win streak, so let’s just dive into why they’ve been so good over their last seven games.
Over this stretch, the Lynx rank:
- First in Net Rating
- First in Effective Field Goal Percentage
- First in Offensive Rating
- Third in Defensive Rating
- First in True Shooting Percentage
- First in Assist Percentage
- First in ATS Record (6-1)
- First in Overall Record (7-0)
It’s hard to put together a profile much better than that, especially since Minnesota’s net rating of +15.0 is 10 points per 100 possessions better than every team other than the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty over this seven-game sample size (New York has a net rating of +12.7).
Meanwhile, Dallas has struggled as an underdog all season, going 9-14 against the spread, including an awful 4-10 ATS at home.
Minnesota holds the best road against the spread record in the W at 11-4, and I’d be shocked to see it come up short on Friday night.
Pick: Lynx -7 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.