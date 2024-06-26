Lynx vs. Wings WNBA Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Thursday, June 27 (Bet on Minnesota)
Fresh off of a WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship, the Minnesota Lynx will hit the road on Thursday afternoon to play a matinee matchup against the Dallas Wings.
Dallas is having a nightmare season, going 3-13 through its first 16 games, and a big reason why has been injuries to Satou Sabally, Maddy Siegrist, Natasha Howard and Jaelyn Brown. Luckily, Howard should be active for this game to give Dallas a little more help on offense.
Minnesota is just one game back of the New York Liberty for the No. 1 seed in the WNBA, and it is heavily favored in this matchup.
Let’s break down the odds, key players and a best bet for the first of four matchups in the WNBA on Thursday.
Lynx vs. Wings Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Lynx -9.5 (-110)
- Wings +9.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Lynx: -500
- Wings: +380
Total
- 162.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Lynx vs. Wings How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, June 27
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: College Park Center
- How to watch (TV): WNBA League Pass
- Lynx record: 13-3
- Wings record: 3-13
Lynx vs. Wings Injury Reports
Lynx Injury Report
- Diamond Miller – out
Wings Injury Report
- Jaelyn Brown – out
- Satou Sabally – out
- Maddy Siegrist – out
Lynx vs. Wings Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Lynx
Napheesa Collier: An MVP candidate this season, Collier had 21 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup Championship against the New York Liberty on Tuesday night. Collier has been great this season, and she has 24 and 16-point games against the Wings this season.
Dallas Wings
Arike Ogunbowale: The Wings have needed all the scoring that Ogunbowale can give them, but it still hasn’t been enough this season. The three-time All-Star did have 21 points the last time these teams met, but she also turned it over 10 times in that game. I’m not sure if the Wings have offensive firepower to beat this Lynx squad.
Lynx vs. Wings Prediction and Pick
It doesn’t really matter the price with the Lynx this season, they’ve been elite at covering the spread.
Minnesota is 12-4 against the spread overall (13-4 if you count the Commissioner's Cup Championship), and it has covered in six of seven road games (counting Tuesday’s win) in 2024.
Dallas, on the other hand, is just 1-5 against the spread at home and 6-10 against the spread overall, struggling mightily on the defensive end this season.
The Wings rank 11th in the league in defensive rating, while Minnesota clocks in at No. 1, which should put it in a great spot to win this game going away.
All season long, Minnesota has been underrated, and it’s now the No. 1 team in net rating in 2024. I have to back the Lynx to cover since they already have two double-digit wins over the Wings this season.
Pick: Lynx -9.5 (-110)
