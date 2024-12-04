Magic vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Dec. 4
The Orlando Magic and Philadelphia 76ers both played NBA Cup games on Tuesday, and they’ll play the second night of a back-to-back on Wednesday in Philly.
The Magic lost East Group A on Tuesday against the New York Knicks, getting blown out in a game that was never really close after the first quarter. Still, point differential allowed the Magic to advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup next week.
Meanwhile, Philly is trying to weather the storm early in the season with Paul George and Joel Embiid missing a ton of time.
It hasn’t gone well, with Philly posting a 5-14 record through 19 games, but it has won two games in a row after beating the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday.
The Magic have been down All-Star Paolo Banchero due to an oblique injury, but they’ve kept themselves in the mix for a top spot in the East behind some elite play from Franz Wagner.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for Wednesday’s contest.
Magic vs. 76ers Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic -3 (-112)
- 76ers +3 (-108)
Moneyline
- Magic: -162
- 76ers: +136
Total
- 209 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. 76ers How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Dec. 4
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Philadelphia
- Magic record: 15-8
- 76ers record: 5-14
Magic vs. 76ers Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Gary Harris – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
76ers Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic vs. 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bets
- Jalen Suggs OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-115)
Magic guard Jalen Suggs is off to a slow start shooting the ball this season – hitting just 30.4 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.
Despite that, he’s still made multiple shots from deep in 11 of his 22 games, and he’s attempting a career-high 6.7 3s per game in the 2024-25 season.
After going 0-for-8 from 3 last night, I think Suggs is in a prime spot to bounce back shooting the ball against a Philly defense that ranks 17th in the NBA in opponent 3-point percentage and 15th in defensive rating.
Philadelphia 76ers Best NBA Prop Bets
- Tyrese Maxey OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
This could end up being a big Tyrese Maxey game with Joel Embiid’s status up in the air and Paul George likely sitting out the second night of a back-to-back. Maxey is averaging 25.5 points per game and has cleared this prop five times in the 2024-25 season.
He could end up pushing 25 or more shot attempts on Wednesday if Philly is shorthanded once again.
Magic vs. 76ers Prediction and Pick
I cannot trust the Sixers on the second night of a back-to-back, as there is a real chance that neither Embiid or George plays in this matchup.
The Sixers have won two games in a row, but PG played in both of those, putting up 28 points in Tuesday’s narrow win over the shorthanded Hornets (down LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges).
Meanwhile, Orlando is a respectable 2-2 against the spread on the second night of a back-to-back this season, and it ranks in the top 10 in the NBA in both net rating and defensive rating despite last night’s blowout loss to the Knicks.
When George sits – and the Sixers have said he likely won’t play back-to-backs this season – Philly is just 2-7.
Pick: Magic Moneyline (-162)
