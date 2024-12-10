Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for NBA Cup Quarterfinals
The Orlando Magic earned the wild card spot in the Eastern Conference in the NBA Cup, but they have since lost star forward Franz Wagner to a torn oblique – the same injury that Paolo Banchero suffered earlier in the season.
With the Magic down their two best players, they’re set as massive underdogs on Tuesday night against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks, who have turned things around after a slow start.
The Bucks come into this game one game over .500, earning the top spot in the East with their strong play in the NBA Cup Group Play.
Orlando’s offense is going to be the major question, as it struggled when Paolo initially went down, and now it’ll likely struggle even more without a go-to guy on that end.
Here’s how to bet on Tuesday’s NBA Cup matchup.
Magic vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +7.5 (-115)
- Bucks -7.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +240
- Bucks: -298
Total
- 213 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 10
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- Magic record: 17-9
- Bucks record: 12-11
Magic vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Gary Harris – out
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
- Mac McClung – available
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Khris Middleton – probable
- Chris Livingston – out
- MarJon Beauchamp – probable
Magic vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jalen Suggs OVER 20.5 Points (-115)
Jalen Suggs is now the de-facto No. 1 option on offense for the Magic with Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner sidelined due to oblique injuries.
Suggs scored 26 points in a win over the Phoenix Suns, and he’s scored 22 and 26 points in his last two games, taking 37 total shots over that stretch.
On the season, Suggs is averaging 16.0 points per game, but he’s shot just 41.2 percent from the field. On the bright side – for this prop – no team has allowed more points per game to point guards (28.2) than the Bucks this season.
Suggs should be able to clear this prop given how many shots he’ll get for a shorthanded Magic squad.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Khris Middleton OVER 3.5 Assists (-135)
Bucks forward Khris Middleton has played in two games since returning from offseason ankle surgeries, and he’s been a willing passer in those matchups.
Middleton is averaging 6.5 potential assists per game despite playing less than 24 minutes in each contest. Those potentials have led to five and six-assist games, and I expect Middleton to continue to move the ball as he tries to get back in a rhythm in this offense.
Magic vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Over the last 10 games, the Bucks rank inside the top 10 in the NBA in net rating, and they’ve won eight of those matchups to jump into the playoff field in the East.
Now, Orlando has won eight of its last 10 games as well, but the Magic now face a crisis on the offensive end.
This team saw some rough offensive showings in the immediate aftermath of Banchero getting hurt, but they did get 26 points from Jalen Suggs in a win over the Phoenix Suns this weekend.
Still, I’m worried about Orlando holding up in this game against a surging Bucks team with an MVP candidate in Giannis.
Even with Wagner, the Magic are 23rd overall in the NBA in offensive rating this season. I think they could struggle enough to advance in the NBA Cup.
Pick: Bucks -7.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.