Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, March 8
The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the hottest teams in the NBA right now, as they’ve won four games in a row heading into Saturday’s matchup with the Orlando Magic.
The Magic, who were once expected to contend for a top spot in the East, have slipped to ninth in the conference after losing their fifth straight game on Thursday night.
With Jalen Suggs out for the season and Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both missing time earlier in the campaign, Orlando has not been able to repeat the success from last season when it earned the No. 5 seed in the East.
On Saturday, the Magic find themselves as road underdogs against a Milwaukee team that has been rolling behind some strong play from Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
Can the Bucks, who have a one-game lead on the No. 4 seed in the East, extend their winning streak to five straight?
Let’s break down the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Saturday’s contest.
Magic vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +7.5 (-110)
- Bucks -7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +260
- Bucks: -325
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 8
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local), NBA League Pass
- Magic record: 29-35
- Bucks record: 36-25
Magic vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Ethan Thompson – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Mac McClung – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Giannis Antetokounmpo – probable
- Pat Connaughton – out
- Damian Lillard – probable
- Pete Nance – out
- Bobby Portis – out
- Gary Trent Jr. – doubtful
Magic vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Note this story was written before prop odds were released. The props below are suggested based on recent player performance.
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER Rebounds
This season, Banchero is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game for the Magic, and he has a great matchup on Saturday against the Bucks.
Milwaukee ranks 26th in the NBA in opponent rebounds per game, and Banchero has at least eight rebounds in back-to-back matchups.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Damian Lillard OVER Points
Lillard has been on fire as of late, scoring 34 points in his last game and averaging 27.5 points per game since Feb. 3.
He’s also fared well against Orlando this season, putting up 30, 29 and 28 points in his three meetings against them. With Jalen Suggs out for the season, the Magic have less options to slow down Lillard.
Magic vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
There’s no way I’m betting on the Magic right now, as they rank 16th in net rating and 24th in offensive rating in their last 10 games.
On top of that, the Magic have lost seven of their last 10, including Thursday’s game against a tanking Chicago Bulls team.
The Bucks are already 3-0 in this matchup this season, and they won the last meeting between these teams by a whopping 29 points.
Milwaukee, which has won eight of its last 10, ranks eighth in net rating and third in defensive rating over that stretch. It should easily slow down an Orlando team that is one of the worst shooting teams (by effective field goal percentage) in the NBA.
I’ll gladly lay the points with the Bucks, who also have a rest advantage coming into this matchup.
Pick: Bucks -7.5 (-110 at DraftKings)
