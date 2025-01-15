Magic vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 15
Two Eastern Conference contenders face off on Wednesday night for the second time this month, but this time it’ll be in Milwaukee.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are favored at home against the Orlando Magic, who they beat by three points on Friday night last week in Paolo Banchero's return to the lineup.
Orlando is 0.5 games up on the Bucks for the No. 4 seed in the East, so this is an important matchup—especially when it comes to tiebreakers later in the season.
Milwaukee picked up a 15-point win on Tuesday, snapping the Sacramento Kings’ lengthy winning streak in the process. Can the Bucks cover the spread as favorites on the second night of a back-to-back?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market, and my prediction for Wednesday’s matchup.
Magic vs. Bucks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +5.5 (-108)
- Bucks -5.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: +185
- Bucks: -225
Total
- 211 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Bucks How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 15
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports Wisconsin
- Magic record: 23-18
- Bucks record: 21-17
Magic vs. Bucks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Gary Harris – out
- Jett Howard – doubtful
- Mac McClung – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Bucks Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Magic vs. Bucks Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 10.5 Rebounds and Assists (-130)
Since returning from an oblique injury, Banchero has put up 10 and 14 rebounds and assists in two games, pushing his season averages to 8.4 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game overall.
With Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs still out, Banchero should have a major role for the Magic – especially as an initiator of the offense. While he may still be on a minutes restriction, Banchero has played over half the game in each of his two games since returning.
Milwaukee Bucks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Taurean Prince OVER 5.5 Points (-140)
Fresh off of a nine-point game (3-for-4 from 3) against the Kings on Tuesday, Taurean Prince’s point prop is set at just 5.5 – below his season average of 7.2 points per game.
Prince has at least six points in seven of his last 10 games, and he’s shooting 45.7 percent from beyond the arc on the season. With Gary Trent Jr. missing the Bucks’ last two games, Prince could be in line for an expanded role once again on Wednesday.
Magic vs. Bucks Prediction and Pick
Orlando has one of the best defenses in the NBA, ranking No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 1 in opponent points per game, which has allowed it to stay in plenty of games this season – despite a litany of injuries to some of the top players on its roster.
Now, the Magic are road dogs against a Milwaukee team that has struggled on the second night of a back-to-back this season, going 1-4-1 against the spread.
There’s a chance the Bucks rest some players in this game, although they did sit Khris Middleton (ankles) on Tuesday night.
The Bucks are just 7-10-1 against the spread when favored at home this season, and while they’ve played better after a slow start to the season, they’re still just 13th in the NBA in net rating.
With Banchero back, the Magic have a much higher ceiling offensively, which has been their biggest issue (28th in offensive rating) this season.
In what may end up being a defensive-centric game, I’ll take the points with Orlando. The Bucks won the last meeting between these teams by just three points (Orlando covered as a home dog in that contest).
Pick: Magic +5.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.