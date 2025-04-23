Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Kristaps Porzingis)
The defending champion Boston Celtics took a 1-0 series lead over the Orlando Magic on Sunday, and they are heavily favored in Game 2 in Boston.
However, with Jayson Tatum (wrist) banged up, I’m moving my focus in this game to the prop market, where a couple of Boston’s starters may be undervalued.
Plus, Magic forward Paolo Banchero had a huge showing in Game 1, and he’s worth a look again in the scoring department on Wednesday. Let’s break down these prop plays for what should be another interesting Eastern Conference battle!
Kristaps Porzingis OVER 1.5 3-Pointers Made (-135)
After a down game on Sunday, Kristaps Porzingis could be a bounce-back candidate in the 3-point market in Game 2.
KP hit 41.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc in the regular season, and he averaged 2.5 made 3s per game on 6.0 attempts.
Before Game 1 against Orlando, KP was actually coming off a strong close to the regular season where he made two or more shots from deep in five of his final six games. He’s a buy-low candidate after a 1-for-8 game from the field on Sunday.
Paolo Banchero OVER 26.5 Points (-110)
Magic forward Paolo Banchero was magnificent in Game 1 against Boston, scoring 36 points while shooting 14-for-27 from the field and 4-for-7 from beyond the arc. Even though he had 36 points, the rest of the Magic had just 50 points combined – and 23 of those came from Franz Wagner.
Banchero is going to be relied on heavily once again on Wednesday, and it’s worth noting that during Orlando’s playoff run last season, he averaged over 21 shot attempts per game.
He may hit that number or higher again this postseason, as he appears to be the only effective offensive player this No. 27 Orlando offense has against Boston.
Banchero also dominated against any defender not named Jrue Holiday, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see Orlando run a ton of pick-and-rolls to get the All-Star forward in the right matchups in this game.
Paolo is the only player I’d trust on the offensive end for Orlando when it comes to player props.
Derrick White OVER 13.5 Points (-125)
Celtics guard Derrick White went off in Game 1, shooting 10-for-18 from the field and 7-for-12 from beyond the arc.
Yet, his points prop is once again set well below his season average on Wednesday. White finished the regular season averaging 16.4 points per game while shooting a solid 38.4 percent from beyond the arc.
He also scored 14 or more points in seven of his final 10 games of the regular season. With Jayson Tatum struggling with his shot in Game 1, and Jaylen Brown coming off a knee injury that cost him the end of the regular season, White is worth a look as a secondary option that should get double-digit shot attempts in Game 2.
