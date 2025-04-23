Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets for Game 2 (Predictions for Paolo Banchero, Kristaps Porzingis)

Paolo Banchero, in Game 1, when defended by ...



Jrue Holiday: 0 PTS, 0-4 FG, 1 TO

Everyone else: 36 PTS, 14-23 FG, 3 TO



NBA tracking had Holiday holding Magic players to 5 PTS, 2-10 FG. Franz vs. Jrue: 2 PTS, 1-3 FG, 2 TO.