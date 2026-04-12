Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12
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A lot is on the line for the Orlando Magic in the final game of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, as they could move up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament.
Here’s a quick look at the scenarios for Orlando:
- No. 6: Orlando needs to win AND Toronto needs to lose
- No. 7: Orlando needs to win OR Philly needs to lose
- No. 8: Orlando losses AND Philly wins
So, the Magic have a major incentive to go all out to beat the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics, who they could end up playing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston can’t move up or down in the East after beating New Orleans on Friday, and it has listed just about every key rotation player on the injury report.
Can Paolo Banchero and company take advantage on Sunday?
Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic -10.5 (-115)
- Celtics +8.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: -575
- Celtics: +425
Total
- 216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, April 12
- Time: 6:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Magic record: 45-36
- Celtics record: 55-26
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Wendell Carter Jr. – available
- Jett Howard – questionable
- Jonathan Isaac – questionable
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – out
- Jayson Tatum – out
- Neemias Queta – out
- Payton Pritchard – doubtful
- Sam Hauser – doubtful
- Nikola Vucevic – doubtful
- Derrick White – out
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Franz Wagner 18+ Points (-121)
After missing a huge chunk of the season with an ankle injury, Franz Wagner returned earlier this month and has played in five or Orlando’s last six games.
The star forward is averaging 16.6 points on 12.2 shots per game since coming back, knocking down 52.5 percent of his attempts from the field. Wagner is starting to handle a bigger workload, playing at least 20 minutes in three straight games, and he’s scored 17 and 25 points in his last two matchups.
Orlando has won five games in a row, showing that it is a much better team with the star forward in action. I think Wagner is worth a look against Boston, especially since the C’s have nothing to play for at this point in the regular season.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
Boston is clearly punting this game with basically all of its top rotation players (Tatum, Brown, White, Pritchard, Quetta, Hauser, etc.) set to sit.
That sets up well for an Orlando team that needs a win if it wants a chance at a top-six seed in the East.
The Magic have won five games in a row and are playing much better since Wagner and Anthony Black returned to the lineup. Even though Boston is a top-five team in net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating this season, I struggle to see where it finds enough offense to keep up with a healthy Orlando team.
The Magic have won four games during this five-game winning streak by nine or more points.
Pick: Magic -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.
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Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.Follow @peterdewey2