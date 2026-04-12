Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, April 12

A lot is on the line for the Orlando Magic in the final game of the 2025-26 NBA regular season, as they could move up to the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference and avoid the play-in tournament.

Here’s a quick look at the scenarios for Orlando:

No. 6: Orlando needs to win AND Toronto needs to lose

No. 7: Orlando needs to win OR Philly needs to lose

No. 8: Orlando losses AND Philly wins

So, the Magic have a major incentive to go all out to beat the No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics, who they could end up playing in the first round of the playoffs. Boston can’t move up or down in the East after beating New Orleans on Friday, and it has listed just about every key rotation player on the injury report.

Can Paolo Banchero and company take advantage on Sunday?

Here’s a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for this Eastern Conference showdown.

Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic -10.5 (-115)

Celtics +8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Magic: -575

Celtics: +425

Total

216.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch

Date: Sunday, April 12

Time: 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: TD Garden

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

Magic record: 45-36

Celtics record: 55-26

Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Wendell Carter Jr. – available

Jett Howard – questionable

Jonathan Isaac – questionable

Celtics Injury Report

Jaylen Brown – out

Jayson Tatum – out

Neemias Queta – out

Payton Pritchard – doubtful

Sam Hauser – doubtful

Nikola Vucevic – doubtful

Derrick White – out

Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets

Magic Best NBA Prop Bet

Franz Wagner 18+ Points (-121)

After missing a huge chunk of the season with an ankle injury, Franz Wagner returned earlier this month and has played in five or Orlando’s last six games.

The star forward is averaging 16.6 points on 12.2 shots per game since coming back, knocking down 52.5 percent of his attempts from the field. Wagner is starting to handle a bigger workload, playing at least 20 minutes in three straight games, and he’s scored 17 and 25 points in his last two matchups.

Orlando has won five games in a row, showing that it is a much better team with the star forward in action. I think Wagner is worth a look against Boston, especially since the C’s have nothing to play for at this point in the regular season.

Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick

Boston is clearly punting this game with basically all of its top rotation players (Tatum, Brown, White, Pritchard, Quetta, Hauser, etc.) set to sit.

That sets up well for an Orlando team that needs a win if it wants a chance at a top-six seed in the East.

The Magic have won five games in a row and are playing much better since Wagner and Anthony Black returned to the lineup. Even though Boston is a top-five team in net rating, defensive rating and offensive rating this season, I struggle to see where it finds enough offense to keep up with a healthy Orlando team.

The Magic have won four games during this five-game winning streak by nine or more points.

Pick: Magic -10.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.