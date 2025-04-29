Magic vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Playoffs Game 5
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics are just one win away from advancing to the second round of the playoffs, and they are double-digit favorites at home in Game 5 against the Orlando Magic.
The Magic, to their credit, have made things tough on the defending champs over the last few games, but ultimately they do not have enough offense to beat this Boston team. So far in the playoffs, the Magic rank 14th in effective field goal percentage (out of 16 teams), 13th in offensive rating and 13th in net rating.
Boston has been banged up with Tatum missing Game 2 and Jrue Holiday missing Games 3 and 4, but it can close things out at home to get some much-needed rest before the second round.
Orlando has kept all but one game in this series within 10 points, but can it do that again in a win-or-go-home spot?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Game 5 between the Magic and Celtics.
Magic vs. Celtics Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Magic +12 (-110)
- Celtics -12 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +500
- Celtics: -700
Total
- 199.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Celtics How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, April 29
- Time: 8:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: TD Garden
- How to Watch (TV): NBA TV
- Series: Celtics lead 3-1
Magic vs. Celtics Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Celtics Injury Report
- Jaylen Brown – questionable
- Jrue Holiday – out
Magic vs. Celtics Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Paolo Banchero OVER 29.5 Points (-105)
This postseason, Paolo Banchero has been virtually unstoppable for Orlando, and the Celtics haven’t had much of an answer for him with Jrue Holiday dealing with a hamstring injury.
Banchero has 29 or more points in every game in this series, and he’s ironically cleared this prop with 31 or more points in every Orlando loss.
Banchero has scored efficiently from the field – 48.0 percent – and he’s taking a ton of shots. Over four games, the All-Star forward has attempted 109 shots (at least 25 in every game) and 34 free throws.
With that usage, he’s a must bet in a win-to-go-home Game 5 for Orlando.
Boston Celtics Best NBA Prop Bet
- Jayson Tatum OVER 35.5 Points and Rebounds (-125)
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points – at SI Betting why Jayson Tatum is a must bet in Game 5:
Jayson Tatum missed Game 2 for Boston, but he’s returned and dominated the Orlando Magic in Games 3 and 4.
Here’s a look at Tatum’s numbers from those matchups:
- Game 3: 36 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 10-of-22 FG (4-of-10 from 3)
- Game 4: 37 points, 14 rebounds, 3 assists, 10-of-25 FG (3-of-10 from 3)
While those shooting percentages aren’t great, Tatum is 26-for-26 from the free-throw line during that two-game stretch.
I’m buying him to have another big game scoring and on the glass, especially since the C’s offense has not looked great against Orlando overall. Tatum has been called upon to carry stretches for Boston, and he did that last night to will it to a Game 4 win.
Since he’s cleared this line in points alone in each of the last two games, I’m pretty comfortable betting on him to do so again at home.
Magic vs. Celtics Prediction and Pick
This series has been interesting from a scoring standpoint, as these teams have combined for 189, 209, 188 and 205 points, clearing this total in 50 percent of the matchups.
However, I think Game 5 is a prime spot to bet the OVER, especially since Tatum is back in the lineup.
The All-NBA forward has 36 and 37 points in his last two games, and he’s carried the Boston offense for large stretches in this series. While the Magic have been able to hold up on defense, they actually haven’t been as great as you’d think – these teams are just playing at a slow pace.
Let me explain:
In this series, the Magic and Celtics are averaging 89.75 possessions per 48 minutes, the lowest mark in the NBA in the playoffs. However, Orlando is just 11th out of 16 teams in defensive rating.
So, even though the possessions are down, Boston is still scoring at a relatively high rate in this postseason.
The concern for any OVER in this series is whether or not the Orlando offense can put up enough points, but Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner have done a really great job attacking Boston with Holiday out of the lineup. Banchero also has 31 or more points in every Orlando loss in this series.
I’ll trust Boston to put up enough points to push this total over – similar to Game 4 – on Tuesday night.
Pick: OVER 199.5 (-112 at DraftKings)
