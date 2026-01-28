Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 28

It’s a Sunshine State showdown on Wednesday night in Miami.

The Heat are back at home after a 3-2 road trip out west, including victories in Utah and Phoenix to close out the trip. They’ve now had two days off to prepare for the Magic coming to town.

Orlando has lost four straight, including its last two against Cleveland. The Magic have been much worse on the road (9-12) than at home (13-8) this season.

The Magic did win the first three meetings this season, 125-121, 106-105, and 117-108, but those were all in Orlando.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch, and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.

Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total

Spread

Magic +2.5 (-105)

Heat -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Magic: +124

Heat: -148

Total

229.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Magic vs. Heat How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 28

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Kaseya Center

How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, FDSN SU

Magic record: 23-22

Heat record: 25-22

Magic vs. Heat Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Colin Castleton – out

Franz Wagner – out

Heat Injury Report

Vladislav Goldin – out

Tyler Herro – out

Jaime Jaquez Jr. – available

Pelle Larsson – available

Davion Mitchell – questionable

Norman Powell – questionable

Terry Rozier – out

Kel’el Ware – questionable

Andrew Wiggins – available

Jahmir Young – out

Magic vs. Heat Best NBA Prop Bets

Heat Best NBA Prop Bet

Andrew Wiggins is nursing a hamstring injury, but that hasn’t been slowing him down.

The veteran is averaging 15.7 points and 5.0 rebounds per game this season, so clear of this 19.5 mark, and he’s been even better recently. He has at least 20 points plus rebounds in seven straight games, eight of nine, and 12 of his last 17 contests.

Wiggins hit this mark in two of the three meetings in Orlando this season, coming up just shy with 13 points and 5 rebounds on December 5.

Magic vs. Heat Prediction and Pick

I can’t ignore Orlando’s road woes this season. Against the spread, the Magic are 8-15 on the road and 3-5 as road underdogs. On the flip side, the Heat are 13-9 ATS at home and 8-7 as home favorites.

The Heat had enough time off after their road trip to get ready for this in-state matchup, and they’ll get revenge tonight at home against the Magic.

Pick: Heat -2.5 (-115)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

