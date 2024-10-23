Magic vs. Heat Prediction, Odds, Key Players to Watch for NBA Opening Night (How to Bet Total)
The Miami Heat and Orlando Magic are heavily favored to be the top two teams in the Southeast Division this season, and they face off in their season opener on Wednesday night.
Orlando ended up winning the division — and earning the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference last season — while the Heat finished with the No. 8 seed in the East, losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
The young Magic, led by Paolo Banchero, added 3-and-D specialist Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in the offseason, and they returned a good chunk of their core — extending Franz Wagner’s deal in the process.
Meanwhile, the Heat lost Caleb Martin and will be relying on a lot of internal improvement — and better health — to succeed in the 2024-25 season.
Will the four-man lineup of Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Terry Rozier, and Bam Adebayo dominate enough for the Heat to get back into the mix for a top seed in the East?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, injuries, players to watch, and my prediction for the Magic-Heat season opener.
Magic vs. Heat Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +2 (-110)
- Heat -2 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: +105
- Heat: -125
Total
- 208.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Heat How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 23
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Kaseya Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports Sun, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 0-0
- Heat record: 0-0
Magic vs. Heat Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- None to report
Heat Injury Report
- Josh Richardson – questionable
Magic vs. Heat Key Players to Watch
Orlando Magic
Paolo Banchero: An All-Star last season, Banchero is one of the rising stars in the NBA. His next step? Become more efficient as a scorer. Last season, Banchero shot 45.5 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from 3. If he can raise his 3-point percentage to 36-37 percent, he could make a leap to averaging 25 or more points per game.
Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler: It’s a contract year for Jimmy Butler, who has vowed to play in more games this season after never clearing 64 games in his Heat tenure. Butler shot a career-high from 3 last season, and he should be the focal point of a loaded offense with Adebayo, Rozier, and Herro this season.
Magic vs. Heat Prediction and Pick
This matchup has UNDER written all over it, especially since neither team really added a ton of offense in the offseason.
Miami finished with the No. 5 defensive rating in the NBA last season, but it was a bottom 10 team in offensive rating. The Magic followed a similar profile, ranking third in defensive rating and 22nd in offensive rating.
It gets even better.
These teams were 29th (Miami) and 27th (Orlando) in pace last season.
Even with the addition of KCP, I don’t expect the Magic to suddenly become an elite offense in the 2024-25 campaign. Yes, Miami now has a full season of Terry Rozier, but I’m not sold on these teams playing a barnburner on opening night.
Last season, two of the four meetings between these squads fell short of 208.5 points. I’ll bet on that happening again on Wednesday.
Pick: UNDER 208.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.