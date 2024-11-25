Magic vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Nov. 25
Even with Paolo Banchero (oblique) out of the lineup, the Orlando Magic are rolling to start the 2024-25 season, winning 11 of their first 18 games and eight of their last 10.
Now, the Magic are road favorites on Monday against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets, who dropped their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night.
Franz Wagner and the Magic are third in the Eastern Conference, and they picked up a thrilling win over the Los Angeles Lakers (on a Wagner game-winning shot) before downing the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.
Can they take care of business against a division opponent on Monday?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to watch in the prop market and my prediction for Magic vs. Hornets.
Magic vs. Hornets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -5.5 (-105)
- Hornets +5.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: -205
- Hornets: +170
Total
- 213.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Hornets How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 25
- Time: 7:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports (Local)
- Magic record: 11-7
- Hornets record: 6-10
Magic vs. Hornets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – questionable
Hornets Injury Report
- Miles Bridges – out
- Grant Williams – out
- DaQuan Jeffries – out
- Tre Mann – out
- Jared Rhoden – out
- Mark Williams – out
- Nick Richards – out
Magic vs. Hornets Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Prop Bets
- Franz Wagner OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
Wagner has been elite with Banchero out of the lineup, averaging 27.7 points per game over his last 11 matchups, clearing 27.5 points in six of his last seven appearances.
He had a 32-point game against Charlotte earlier this season, and now the team is down one of its best wing defenders in Grant Williams (torn ACL). He’s worth a bet against Charlotte tonight.
Charlotte Hornets Prop Bets
- Brandon Miller UNDER 24.5 Points (-140)
Second-year wing Brandon Miller has been on fire as of late, scoring 32, 38 and 29 points in his last three games, pushing his season average to 19.8 points per game.
However, he’s only cleared 24.5 points on one other occasion this season, failing to do so in eight of his 12 games. Now, he’s taking on an Orlando team that ranks No. 3 in the NBA in defensive rating and held him to just eight points in 37 minutes earlier this season.
I’ll sell high on Miller on Monday, even with the Hornets shorthanded without Miles Bridges, Tre Mann and Grant Williams.
Magic vs. Hornets Prediction and Pick
While I may be high on the Magic in the prop market, they haven’t been great against the spread this season, going 1-2 against the spread as road favorites and 10-8 overall.
The Hornets, on the other hand, are 5-2 against the spread as home underdogs.
Despite that, I’m going the opposite side of the trends tonight.
These teams played earlier this season, and the Magic absolutely dominated defensively, winning by 25 points. Charlotte is down several key rotation players tonight in Mark Williams, Grant Williams, Miles Bridges, Tre Mann and Nick Richards.
I’m not sure they’ll be able to overcome that against a top-3 defense, even with Banchero out.
After a slow start to the season against the spread, the Magic have at least rebounded to get back over .500. I’ll lay this small price with them on Monday.
Pick: Magic -5.5 (-105)
