Magic vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Jan. 6
The New York Knicks are looking to pull off a regular season sweep of the Orlando Magic after taking the first three matchups in December.
Orlando has been shorthanded as of late with Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jalen Suggs out, and it lost to the Utah Jazz in a low-scoring game on Sunday night.
The Magis are still the No. 4 seed in the East, and the Knicks have fumbled back-to-back chances to gain ground on Orlando, losing games to Oklahoma City and Chicago on Friday and Saturday.
Oddsmakers have set the Knicks as double-digit favorites in this game, but Karl-Anthony Towns is questionable and the Magic have yet to release an injury report for this matchup.
Here’s a full breakdown of the odds, prop market and more for this Eastern Conference clash.
Magic vs. Knicks Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic +11.5 (-115)
- Knicks -11.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- Magic: +455
- Knicks: -625
Total
- 209.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Knicks How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:30 p.m. EST
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
- How to Watch (TV): MSG, Bally Sports Florida
- Magic record: 21-16
- Knicks record: 24-12
Magic vs. Knicks Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Knicks Injury Report
- Jalen Brunson – probable
- Miles McBride – questionable
- Kevin McCullar Jr. – out
- Mitchell Robinson – out
- Karl-Anthony Towns – questionable
Magic vs. Knicks Best NBA Prop Bets
Orlando Magic Best NBA Prop Bet
- Goga Bitadze OVER 10.5 Rebounds (-125)
The Knicks are an elite rebounding team, but Bitadze has 11 boards in each of his two games against them this season. Plus, the big man has double-digit boards in 10 of his last 12 games.
If Towns sits, this could be a favorable matchup against Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims in the New York frontcourt.
New York Knicks Best NBA Prop Bet
- Mikal Bridges OVER 17.5 Points (-105)
I shared this prop bet for Mikal Bridges earlier on Monday in my NBA Best Bets column – Peter’s Points:
I’m buying New York Knicks wing Mikal Bridges on Monday – even against a stingy Orlando Magic defense.
Bridges scored 17 points in each of his first two meetings against Orlando, but he attempted just 11 and 12 shots in those two games. Now, Karl-Anthony Towns (knee) is questionable for the Knicks tonight, which could open up a few more shots for Bridges.
If Towns sits, this number will likely skyrocket for Bridges, especially since he’s coming into this game on a major hot streak. Since Dec. 1 (a 17-game stretch), Bridges is averaging 21.8 points per game while shooting 55.9 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from 3. He’s attempting 15.9 shots per game over that stretch, picking up 18 or more points in 12 of those matchups.
He should thrive on Monday – especially if Towns doesn’t suit up.
Magic vs. Knicks Prediction and Pick
The Magic have been an UNDER machine as of late, scoring fewer than 210 points in six straight games.
These two teams have played games with totals of 193, 191 and 127 points, and now the Magic could be without their top three scorers once again on Monday night.
The Knicks – despite their elite offense – can be helpful to an under team like Orlando (22-15 to the UNDER this season) since they play at such a slow pace (25th in the NBA).
If Towns sits out, it’s a major blow to the Knicks’ offense, and New York’s defensive rating is in the top 10 over its last 11 games.
I’ll gladly take the UNDER in this Eastern Conference battle.
Pick: UNDER 209.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
