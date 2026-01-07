Magic vs. Nets Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Wednesday, Jan. 7
The Orlando Magic are looking to continue their dominance against the Brooklyn Nets when the two teams meet on Wednesday night.
Orlando has won the last seven meetings against Brooklyn dating back to February 2024, including a 105-98 victory in November.
The Magic have been alternating losses and wins in their last 11 games, and they’re coming off a road loss in Washington last night. On the other hand, Brooklyn took down the Nuggets to end a three-game skid on Sunday.
The oddsmakers have the Nets as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Wednesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Wednesday night’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Nets Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic -2.5 (-105)
- Nets +2.5 (-119)
Moneyline
- Magic: -125
- Nets: +105
Total
- 222.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Magic vs. Nets How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 7
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Barclays Center
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, YES
- Magic record: 20-17
- Nets record: 11-22
Magic vs. Nets Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jalen Suggs – out
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Nets Injury Report
- Tyson Etienne – out
- Haywood Highsmith – out
- Chaney Johnson – out
- E.J. Liddell – out
- Ben Saraf – out
Magic vs. Nets Best NBA Prop Bets
Nets Best NBA Prop Bet
Michael Porter Jr. is leading the way for the Nets this season, and it’s not particularly close. He’s averaging a team-high 25.9, and then there’s Cam Thomas with 21.0 points per game, before a drop down to 13.5 for Nic Claxton.
Porter is coming off a strong game against the Nuggets, putting up 27 points for the third consecutive contest. He’s now had at least 25 points in four straight games, five of six, eight of 10, and 16 of his last 21 games overall.
On the season, he’s hit the 25-point mark in two-thirds of his games. I don’t see a reason to go against that tonight against Orlando.
Magic vs. Nets Prediction and Pick
The first meeting between these two teams easily went under the set total of 224.5 as the Magic beat the Nets 105-98. The total tonight is a bit lower at 222.5, but the two points isn’t enough to change things.
Brooklyn has gone 21-12 to the under this season, including in three of its last four and six of its last nine contests. The Magic should have tired legs to keep this game low-scoring yet again in Brooklyn.
Pick: Under 222.5 (-108)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Claim the latest DraftKings promo code offer today. Sign up and win your first $5 bet to get $300 in bonus bets instantly.