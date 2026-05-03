Magic vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 7

It all comes down to Game 7!

The Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons have played a wild first-round series, as the No. 8-seeded Magic took a 3-1 series lead before losing Game 5 and Game 6.

Orlando blew a 20-plus-point lead in Game 6, scoring just 19 points in the second half to allow Detroit to force Game 7. The No. 1-seeded Pistons looked dead in the water on Friday night, but they are now 8.5-point favorites at home in Game 7.

Home teams have traditionally dominated Game 7s straight up, winning over 70 percent of the time. So, it makes sense that the Pistons – who were No. 2 in defensive rating and won 60 games in the regular season – are expected to close things out in Game 7.

Orlando has not won since Franz Wagner (calf) went down, and he’s officially out for Game 7.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this afternoon matchup.

Magic vs. Pistons Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Magic +8.5 (-108)

Pistons -8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Magic: +280

Pistons: -355

Total

203.5 (Over -105/Under -115)

Magic vs. Pistons How to Watch

Date: Sunday, May 3

Time: 3:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

How to Watch (TV): ABC

Series: Tied 3-3

Magic vs. Pistons Injury Reports

Magic Injury Report

Jonathan Isaac -- doubtful

Franz Wagner -- out

Pistons Injury Report

Kevin Huerter -- questionable

Magic vs. Pistons Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

Cade Cunningham OVER 29.5 Points (-116)

Cunningham has carried a massive offensive burden in this series, averaging 32.5 points on 23.0 shots per game. He’s scored 45 and 32 points in his last two games, and Cunningham had a 39-point game in Game 1.

With the season on the line once again for Detroit, I expect Cunningham to play a ton of minutes and take a ton of shots in Game 7. He’s played over 42 minutes in back-to-back games, and the Pistons rely on him to create offense on just about every possession.

Orlando has struggled against Cunningham in the 2025-26 campaign, and it is allowing the most points per game in the NBA to opposing point guards. This is a perfect matchup for the All-NBA guard as Detroit aims to complete a comeback from a 3-1 series deficit.

Magic vs. Pistons Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have been extremely shaky on offense in this series, and Orlando’s putrid second half in Game 6 (which blew my Magic +3.5 bet) makes it hard to bet on a side in Game 7 with the spread at 8.5.

So, I’m looking to the total, as history shows that the UNDER is one of the more profitable bets in Game 7s.

The Magic scored just 19 points in the second half of Game 6, and they finished with 79 points overall. There have been three games in this series where neither team reached 100 points, and after Game 6 these squads were 16th (Orlando) and 13th (Detroit) amongst playoff teams in offensive rating.

Shooting has been an issue for Orlando all season long (it was a bottom-10 team in effective field goal percentage in the regular season), and both of these teams are much better on the defensive end.

Detroit’s lack of shot creation after Cunningham is a concern, so I wouldn't be shocked if both teams struggle to crack triple-digits again on Sunday.

The UNDER has hit in 23 of 43 games for the Pistons at home and 23 of 43 games for the Magic on the road this season.

Pick: UNDER 203.5 (-115 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.

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