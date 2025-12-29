Magic vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Monday, Dec. 29
The Orlando Magic hit the road after splitting their two home games following Christmas. They lost 120-105 to Charlotte before a 127-126 victory over the Nuggets, but this will be their third game in four nights, and they’re without both Franz and Moritz Wagner.
Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors are in the second half of a back-to-back after a 141-127 win over the Warriors last night. R.J. Barrett returned in that one, but he’ll be on a minutes restriction for the near future.
The oddsmakers have the Raptors as slight home underdogs at the best betting sites on Monday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Monday night’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Raptors Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic -1.5 (-105)
- Raptors +1.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Magic: -122
- Raptors: +102
Total
- 220.5 (Over -108/Under -112)
Magic vs. Raptors How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Dec. 29
- Time: 7:30 p.m.
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, SportsNet
- Magic record: 18-14
- Raptors record: 19-14
Magic vs. Raptors Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Goga Bitadze – questionable
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Raptors Injury Report
- Jakob Poeltl – questionable
- Collin Murray-Boyles – questionable
Magic vs. Raptors Best NBA Prop Bets
Raptors Best NBA Prop Bet
Jamal Shead appears to have found his scoring touch here in December, especially in the last few weeks. The second-year guard has at least six points in nine of his last 10 games, averaging 8.2 points per game in that span.
Smith had a scoring lull from late November into early December, but it looks like he’s bounced back from that.
He’s hit multiple three pointers in two of his last three games and four of his last eight, shooting 14 for 44 (21.8%) from deep in that span.
This is a lower line for Shead, and he should be able to pass it with ease at home, even in a back-to-back. He had 8, 12, and 6 points in his final three meetings against the Magic last season.
Magic vs. Raptors Prediction and Pick
The Raptors have struggled this season in the second game of a back-to-back, going just 1-5 both straight up and against the spread. They also haven’t fared well as home underdogs, covering in one of their four games in that situation.
This also isn’t an ideal situation for Orlando with its third game in four days, but the Magic at least had yesterday off while the Raptors were battling the Warriors.
The Magic are a respectable 7-8 on the road this season, and I’ll look for them to get up to .500 as road favorites tonight.
Pick: Magic -1.5 (-105)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets instantly if you win your first bet. Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token, and winning your first $5 wager.