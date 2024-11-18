Magic vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Best Prop Bets for NBA Cup on Monday, Nov. 18
The Phoenix Suns are reeling right now, dropping three straight games overall and blowing a double-digit lead on Sunday to the Minnesota Timberwolves to eventually lose.
Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal are both injured and have been out for the Suns, leaving them with a very small margin for error around Devin Booker. On Sunday, Book scored 44 points on 15-of-29 shooting, but it wasn’t enough for Phoenix to come away with a win.
Now, the Suns take on an Orlando Magic team that has found a way to stay afloat without All-Star Paolo Banchero (oblique) in the lineup.
Orlando has won five games in a row and sits in the No. 3 spot in the Eastern Conference heading into Monday’s matchup.
Oddsmakers have favored Orlando, but should we bet on Franz Wagner and company?
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, best prop bets and my prediction for Monday’s contest.
Magic vs. Suns Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Spread
- Magic -3.5 (-108)
- Suns +3.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Magic: -162
- Suns: +136
Total
- 211 (Over -110/Under -110)
Magic vs. Suns How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Nov. 18
- Time: 9:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Footprint Center
- How to Watch (TV): Bally Sports
- Magic record: 8-6
- Suns record: 9-5
Magic vs. Suns Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Paolo Banchero – out
- Trevelin Queen – out
- Mac McClung – out
- Wendell Carter Jr. – doubtful
Suns Injury Report
- Not submitted yet
Best NBA Prop Bets for Magic vs. Suns
Orlando Magic Prop Bets
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pop UNDER 9.5 Points (-125)
KCP was a big offseason signing for the Magic, but he only has three games where he’s scored in double figures all season. The 3-and-D wing is averaging just 7.1 points per game while shooting 33.4 percent from the field and 23.4 percent from 3. He’s averaging 29.6 minutes and 7.0 shots per game, but he’s been so inefficient that I won’t trust him at a prop number this high on Monday.
Phoenix Suns Prop Bets
- Devin Booker OVER 27.5 Points (-120)
If the Suns are going to have any hope in this game, Booker is going to have to score the ball at a high rate – and efficiently – on Monday.
He’s coming off a 29-shot game that turned into 44 points, and he’s now averaging 24.0 points per game after a slow start to the season. Book has cleared 27.5 points just five times, but without Durant and Beal there to eat into his workload, Booker should flirt with this points number on Monday.
Magic vs. Suns Prediction and Pick
This game has UNDER written all over it.
The Magic are one of the best UNDER teams (8-6) in the league, and they come into this matchup ranking No. 2 in the NBA in defensive rating. Since Durant went down against Dallas back on Nov. 8, Phoenix has scored 120 points just one time and finished with 104 and 83 points in two other games.
Now, I’m not saying the Suns are incapable on offense, but Orlando is loaded with wing defenders to make things tough on Booker on Monday.
Phoenix also plays at a slow pace (22nd in the NBA), so this game may turn into more of a halfcourt battle.
With Orlando sporting one of the NBA’s best defenses, I’ll bet on a low-scoring game with Phoenix playing the second night of a back-to-back.
Pick: UNDER 211 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Find Peter Dewey's NBA betting record here (futures included). You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.