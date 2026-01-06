Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, Jan. 6
The Orlando Magic hit the road for a quick two-game trip starting in Washington against the Wizards.
The Magic have alternated losses and wins in their last 10 games, and they’re coming off a home victory over the Pacers. Meanwhile, the Wizards won four of five contests before a blowout home loss to the Timberwolves over the weekend.
The oddsmakers have the Magic as road favorites at the best betting sites on Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Magic vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Magic -7.5 (-110)
- Wizards +7.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Magic: -300
- Wizards: +240
Total
- 234.5 (Over -105/Under -115)
Magic vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, Jan. 6
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN FL, MNMT
- Magic record: 20-16
- Wizards record: 9-25
Magic vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Magic Injury Report
- Colin Castleton – out
- Jalen Suggs – doubtful
- Franz Wagner – out
- Moritz Wagner – out
Wizards Injury Report
- Kyshawn George – out
- Corey Kispert – out
- Cam Whitmore – out
Magic vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Wizards Best NBA Prop Bet
- Tre Johnson UNDER 15.5 Points (-124)
Tre Johnson has been getting some starts recently, but the Wizards guard hasn’t exactly done a ton with those extra minutes.
The rookie will surely find his footing at some point, but it doesn’t look like it will be too soon.
He’s still averaging just 12.2 points per game and has only gone over 15.5 points in six of his 27 games this season. Mind you, three of those 16+ point games came in his first three games of the season. He’s gone under 15.5 points in three straight, six of seven, and 16 of his last 18 contests overall.
Magic vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
The Wizards have surprised some teams over the last few weeks. They beat the Bucks in Milwaukee and earned upset wins over the Raptors and Grizzlies at home.
Although they lost by 26 points to Minnesota as +11.5 underdogs, I’km looking their way tonight at home.
The Magic haven’t been able to find any consistency as of late, and they’re just 2-6 against the spread when favored by between 6 and 9 points, plus they’re just 4-7 against the spread as road favorites.
Pick: Wizards +7.5 (-110)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Unlock $200 in bonus bets — all without a promo code for DraftKings. Sign up and place a $5 bet. If you win, you will receive $300 in bonus bets instantly.