Is Malik Monk Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Blazers vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is listed as questionable on Thursday night against the Portland Trail Blazers due to an illness.
Monk has missed the last three games for the Kings, and Sacramento is in the middle of a huge slide down the standings, dropping four games in a row. The Kings are two games under .500, and they're in danger of falling out of the play-in tournament picture in the Western Conference.
If Monk sits tonight, the Kings may be forced to rely on other playmakers to initiate the offense. Here's a look at my favorite prop for tonight's action.
This story will be updated with Monk's official status on Thursday night.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Blazers on Thursday
- DeMar DeRozan OVER 4.5 Assists (-140)
Even though the Kings may get Monk back in the lineup in this game, I have a prop that I love for DeMar DeRozan.
The veteran wing has been an extremely willing passer as of late, averaging 5.6 assists per game since the Kings traded De’Aaron Fox at the deadline.
Over his last 15 games, DeRozan is averaging 10.8 potential assists per game, and he’s cleared 4.5 dimes in 10 of his 14 games in the month of March.
