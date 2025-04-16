Is Malik Monk Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Mavericks vs. Kings)
Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk will not play in the team's play-in tournament matchup with the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.
Monk, who is dealing with a calf strain, has officially been ruled out for this matchup. Monk may not be ready to return until into the first round of the playoffs (if the Kings make it), as ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported that he'd miss at least two weeks with the injury.
This is a big blow for the Kings, as Monk has taken on a huge role on offense this season, especially since the Kings traded De'Aaron Fox. Overall, the veteran guard is averaging 17.2 pints, 3.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.
With Monk out, here's how I'd bet on the Kings in the prop market tonight.
Best Kings Prop Bet vs. Mavericks With Malik Monk Out
Earlier today, I shared in my NBA Best Bets column -- Peter's Points -- why DeMar DeRozan should be in line for an expanded playmaking role with Monk sidelined:
DeMar DeRozan OVER 5.5 Assists (+105)
With Malik Monk banged up, DeMar DeRozan has been one of the primary playmakers for the Kings this season and he’s thrived in the role. In 14 games without Monk, DeRozan is averaging 5.6 assists per game.
He finished March and April averaging 5.8 assists per game over a 24-game stretch.
Dallas is just 18th in the NBA in opponent assists per game, and I expect the Kings to rely heavily on DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Domantas Sabonis in this game. DeRozan has plenty of play-in/playoff experience, and he’s picked up at least six dimes in 50 percent of his games since March 1.
