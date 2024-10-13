Is Malik Nabers Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Bengals vs. Giants)
The New York Giants will be without star rookie receiver Malik Nabers for the second straight game due to a concussion, according to head coach Brian Daboll.
Nabers was injured in the fourth quarter of the team’s matchup with the Dallas Cowboys Thursday Night Football in Week 4.
Nabers missed the Giants’ week 5 win against the Seattle Seahawks, but he attended a concert this week, something that Daboll would not address with the media.
Without Nabers, New York is a four-point home underdog to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday night.
Daniel Jones and company picked apart the Seattle secondary in Week 5 to pull off an upset, and Jones likely will look back to former second-round pick Wan’Dale Robinson to replace some of Nabers’ production.
Through four games, Nabers has 35 catches for 386 yards and three touchdowns, so it’s going to take multiple players stepping up for New York to make up for his absence.
Wan’Dale Robinson Prop Bets for Bengals vs. Giants in Week 6
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -165/Under +125)
- Receiving Yards: 55.5 (Over -115/Under -115)
- Anytime TD: +135
Even when Nabers has played this season, Robinson has been a target hog for New York.
He’s seen 47 looks in five games (over nine per game), turning them into 32 catches for 230 yards and two scores.
Last week with Nabers out, Robinson was targeted nine times by Daniel Jones, pulling in six catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
The problem with Robinson is that he’s not a downfield threat, so he likely won’t put up big yardage numbers – even if he makes a bunch of receptions.
I’d lean towards targeting him in a receptions prop – or simply to find the end zone – against a soft Bengals defense.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.