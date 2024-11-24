Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Buccaneers vs. Giants)
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is listed as questionable in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a groin injury, something that has put him on the injury report at an earlier point this season.
However, Nabers told reporters on Friday that he intends to play against Tampa Bay, which means his downgrade at Friday’s practice may have just been maintenance.
This is the first game for the Giants without quarterback Daniel Jones, as they’ll turn to Tommy DeVito at quarterback in Week 12. This could make the entire offense – especially the passing game – more volatile than it already has been this season.
Here’s a breakdown of Nabers’ props bets for this matchup with the Bucs.
Best Malik Nabers Prop Bets for Week 12 vs. Buccaneers
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 5.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Receiving Yards: 59.5 (Over -110/Under -120)
- Anytime TD: +230
This may have been a tough week to bet on Nabers since the Giants are turning to Tommy DeVito at quarterback, and we’ve yet to see this duo together in the regular season.
Nabers has at least four catches for 41 yards in every game this season, finding the end zone three times. However, he has not scored a touchdown since Week 3.
With the rookie potentially limited by this groin issue, he’s a player I’d personally avoid in the prop market on Sunday. If anything, I’d target Nabers’ receiving yards prop to hope he gets loose for a big gain, but it’s unclear how effective DeVito will be in his first start of 2024.
