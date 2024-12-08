Is Malik Nabers Playing Today? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Saints vs. Giants)
New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints due to a hip flexor and a longer groin injury.
While Nabers is questionable, he is expected to try and play, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, although it’ll likely be in a limited role.
That’s bad news for a Giants offense that has struggled all season long and usually relies heavily on Nabers in the passing game.
The rookie has 75 catches for 740 yards and three scores in 10 games this season, so if he’s only out on the field for limited snaps, Drew Lock will have to rely on other pass catchers against New Orleans.
Here’s how to be Nabers in the prop market on Sunday.
Best Malik Nabers Prop Bet for Week 14 vs. Saints
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
- Receptions: 6.5 (Over +125/Under -165)
- Receiving Yards: 66.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
- Anytime TD: +215
Nabers has been terrific in his rookie season, but with Schefter already reporting that he could see a reduced role on Sunday, I have to fade him at this lofty receptions number of 6.5.
Nabers has six or fewer catches in three of his last six games, and he’s done so despite massive target shares each week.
Now, if his snap count is limited on Sunday, will he get the same amount of looks?
It’s hard to say, as the Giants may only want him on the field in clear passing situations or in their red zone offense.
With Drew Lock under center, I think the UNDER is the bet for Nabers’ receptions if he truly plays a reduced role.
