Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction, Odds and Best NHL Prop Bet for Game 6
The Florida Panthers are one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference Final for the third straight season. The Toronto Maple Leafs looked like they were finally ready to go on a deep playoff run after taking a 2-0 series lead and then being up 3-1 in Game 3, but it has been nothing but disaster since.
Now, after a 6-1 drumming in Game 5, the Panthers take a 3-2 series lead back to their home ice with a chance to eliminate Toronto on Friday night. Will the Panthers get the job done? The oddsmakers seem to think so.
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Odds, Puck Line, and Total for Game 6
Run Line
- Maple Leafs +1.5 (-135)
- Panthers -1.5 (+115)
Moneyline
- Maple Leafs +200
- Panthers -250
Total
- 5.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers How to Watch Game 6
- Date: Friday, May 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
- Venue: Amerant Bank Arena
- How to Watch (TV): TNT/truTV/Max
- Series: Panthers lead 3-2
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Best Prop Bet for Game 6
- Carter Verhaeghe Anytime Goal (+230) via BetMGM
Carter Verhaeghe has 4.5 expected goals so far this postseason, the 12th most in the playoffs and the second most on the Panthers. He has also already recorded two goals against the Maple Leafs in this series. If we think the Panthers are going to fill the net once again in Game 6, then why not back one of the Panthers' top playoff goal scorers at north of 2-1 odds?
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers Prediction and Pick for Game 6
In today's edition of Top Shelf Picks, I broke down why I'm backing the Panthers to close the series out:
If there's a person out there who legitimately thinks the Maple Leafs will win Game 6, I'd love to hear why. Not only do the Panthers have all the momentum and the Leafs looked like they threw in the towel in Game 5, but this has been the most lopsided series of the second round from a metrics standpoint. The Panthers have an expected goal differential of +1.32 per 60 minutes of 5-on-5 play, an almost unheard-of advantage across a five-game sample size between two teams who are supposed to be evenly matched.
The Leafs had their momentum on their side at the start of the series, but this series ended in overtime of Game 3. The Panthers will win this series in another rout on Friday night.
Pick: Panthers -1.5 (+115)
