March Madness 2025: Final Four Odds for NCAA Tournament Contenders
The race to San Antonio for the 2025 Final Four is about to begin!
In a season defined by two teams, the odds reflect how dominant those teams are. Both Duke and Auburn have been the two best teams in college basketball for nearly the entire season and are viewed as more likely than not to make the Final Four in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
Both Duke and Auburn headline the odds, poised to be the top two seeds in the ‘Big Dance’ this March, but there are plenty of other teams priced with a puncher’s chance to go to the National Semifinals ahead of the bracket reveal on Selection Sunday on March 16th.
Here are the odds for all teams +2000 or shorter to go to the Final Four.
2025 Final Four Odds
- Duke: -155
- Auburn: -155
- Houston: +160
- Florida: +165
- Alabama: +240
- Tennessee: +260
- St. John’s: +440
- Iowa State: +440
- Michigan State: +460
- Texas Tech: +550
- Arizona: +800
- Texas A&M: +900
- Maryland: +1000
- Missouri: +1000
- Wisconsin: +1000
- Gonzaga: +1000
- Kentucky: +1100
- Purdue: +1400
- BYU: +1500
- Clemson: +1500
- Illinois: +1600
- Kansas: +1600
- Oregon: +1700
- Connecticut: +2000
SEC Headlines NCAA Tournament Contenders
Duke may be viewed as the most likely team to go to the Final Four with Auburn; both teams have an implied probability of about 60%, but the SEC is viewed as the conference with the best chance of filling the Final Four come the end of March.
Currently, six teams in addition to Auburn have a price of +1100 or shorter, including Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Missouri, and Kentucky, with a handful of others primed to be in the NCAA Tournament.
The SEC has been the most competitive conference all season, and oddsmakers are in agreement with its pricing heading into March Madness.
Elsewhere, the Big Ten is a clear second-best league, despite not having an odds-on favorite like the ACC has. However, the depth of the Big Ten is on display in the odds with five teams having a price of +1700 or shorter: Michigan State, Maryland, Wisconsin, Purdue, and Oregon. However, the conference favorite Spartans are given an implied probability of less than 18%.
