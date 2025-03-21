March Madness ACC Conference Record (How has Duke Performed in 2025 NCAA Tournament?)
The NCAA Tournament is underway and the results are rolling in with each conference looking to show out in its respective games.
The ACC only had four teams make the field after North Carolina won in the First Four as each team looks to go on a run in this year’s March Madness. All eyes are on the betting favorite to cut down the nets this year, Duke, who is the No. 1 seed in the East Region.
With all eyes on Duke and its pursuit of a National Championship with Freshman sensation Cooper Flag, we’ll be tracking each game, and the rest of the conference below.
Here are the results for each ACC team in the NCAA Tournament field.
ACC NCAA Tournament Results in 2025
- No. 11 North Carolina beat No. 11 San Diego State, 95-68
- No. 8 Louisville lost to No. 9 Creighton, 89-75
- No. 5 Clemson lost to No. 12 McNeese, 69-67
