March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 and Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets for the Second Round
As March Madness moves into the second round, teams are fighting for a chance to play in the Sweet 16. The intensity is rising, and the action is sure to deliver plenty of unforgettable moments.
Don’t miss out on BetMGM’s special welcome offer for new users. Sign up with our March Madness BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets. If you're in select states like CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV, place a $10 bet to win $150 in bonus bets.
- Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
- Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Here are the key terms and conditions you should know before claiming your BetMGM bonus during March Madness:
- To qualify, you must be a new user and use the code SI1500 when signing up. A minimum deposit of $10 is required.
- If your initial bet doesn’t win, BetMGM will issue bonus bets worth up to $1,500.
- For smaller bets under $50, you’ll earn one bonus bet equal to your wager amount.
- Place a $50+ bet, and you’ll earn five bonus bets, each 20% of your original stake.
- All bonus bets expire within seven days of issuance.
- This offer is valid for all of March Madness.
Whether you’re taking a calculated risk or testing out the platform, this BetMGM promo lets you bet on March Madness — or any other event — with extra confidence.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
BetMGM is giving new players in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV a chance to maximize their March Madness bets. Place a $10 wager, and if it wins, you’ll earn $150 in bonus bets along with your standard payout.
Here are the T&Cs for this exclusive offer:
- Create a BetMGM account, enter SI1500, and fund your account with at least $10.
- Make your first wager of $10 or more within seven days of registration.
- A winning bet will earn you $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and cannot be withdrawn.
- This offer is available until 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2025.
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
More BetMGM offers for all users
The action continues for loyal BetMGM customers throughout March Madness. With ongoing promotions aimed at enhancing your experience, you can keep making more bets and unlocking additional rewards. Check out the latest offers to make the most of the tournament.
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Enter BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, make your selections, and earn points to win a share of the $25K prize pool during each entry period.
- Underdog Boost: Increase your odds on when betting on underdogs in the second round of the tournament. Teams with pregame moneyline odds of +200 or more are eligible to earn an odds boost token.
- Courtside Countdown: Bet $10 or more on college games for the first two weeks of March Madness for a chance to play the Courtside Countdown game to win up to $5,000.
- No Sweat Parlay Token: Make a parlay bet and, if you lose, receive your stake back in the form of bonus bets.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
To claim your BetMGM bonus, simply follow these steps:
- Sign up: Click the registration links on this page to create your account. Don’t forget to enter the BetMGM bonus code SI1500 and provide your personal information to complete your registration.
- Deposit: Fund your account with a minimum of $10 to qualify for the bonus offer.
- Place a bet: Place a bet on any sports betting market available. If your first bet is a loss, you’ll receive your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus: If your bet is under $50, you’ll receive a single bonus bet for the same amount. For wagers of $50 or more, you’ll get five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original stake.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
March Madness betting is legal in many states, though some may have restrictions, especially concerning college sports or prop bets involving college athletes. Refer to the table below to see what’s permitted where you live.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Maximize your tournament betting experience by exploring additional welcome bonuses available throughout March Madness. Check out the exciting offers that new users can take advantage of right up until the championship game.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.