March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 and Unlock Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
The NCAA tournament is in full swing as day two of the first round gets underway. The back-to-back defending champions UConn go up against Oklahoma, while teams across the bracket fight to keep their title hopes alive.
New BetMGM users can claim up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while those in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to a bet $10, get $150 offer.
Use bonus code SI1500 to unlock the offer available in your state.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before you claim your BetMGM bonus code for March Madness, here’s a quick rundown of the key terms and conditions to keep in mind:
- New BetMGM users must enter the bonus code SI1500 and deposit at least $10 to activate the offer.
- If your initial wager doesn’t win, BetMGM will refund your stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- For bets under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet matching your original wager.
- For bets of $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial stake.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days of being issued.
- This offer is available throughout March Madness.
Whether you’re going all in with a $1,500 bet or starting small, this BetMGM promo ensures you’re set up for success. No matter your budget, it’s the perfect way to jump into the tournament with confidence.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
BetMGM is giving new users in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia an exclusive way to cash in during March Madness. Place a $10 wager, and if it's successful, you’ll score an extra $150 in bonus bets along with your cash winnings.
Here are the key terms and conditions to keep in mind for this offer:
- Sign up for BetMGM, use bonus code SI1500, and make a deposit of at least $10.
- Place your first bet of $10 or more within seven days of registering.
- Win your first wager, and you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your payout.
- Bonus bets must be used within a week and cannot be withdrawn.
- This exclusive deal is only available for a limited time, expiring on April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Bet $10 to get a $150 bonus at BetMGM - CLAIM NOW
More BetMGM offers for all users
It’s not just about the first bet — BetMGM offers continuous chances to earn more throughout the tournament. Explore the latest deals available for you right now:
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Join BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, make your picks, and earn points for the opportunity to win a portion of the $25K prize pool in each entry period.
- Underdog Boost: Boost your odds on longshot bets in the tournament's early rounds. Any underdog with pregame moneyline odds of +200 or higher is eligible for an odds boost token.
- No Sweat Parlay Token: Build and place a parlay and get your stake back in bonus bets if you come up short.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Claiming your BetMGM bonus is a slam dunk, just follow these simple steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to sign up for your BetMGM account. Don’t forget to enter the bonus code SI1500 during registration. You’ll need to provide some basic personal details to verify your account.
- Make a deposit: You’ll have to fund your account with at least $10 to unlock the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Wager on a March Madness game or any other available market. If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll get your stake back as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Use your bonus: If your first bet was under $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet equal to your original wager. Alternatively, if your first bet was $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial stake.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, but keep in mind that some states have specific rules around college sports betting or player props. While most states allow wagering on March Madness, it’s always a good idea to check the table below to see what’s permitted in your area.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The fun doesn’t stop with the BetMGM bonus code offer. Throughout the tournament, you can take advantage of three additional welcome bonuses designed to keep the excitement alive. Here’s a quick look at what’s in store for new users:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.