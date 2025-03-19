March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 to Earn up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
March Madness continues with the First Four today as the final teams fight for a spot in the NCAA tournament. These win-or-go-home games set the tone for the madness ahead and give underdogs a shot at a deep run.
BetMGM is giving new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets, while bettors in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV have access to a separate bet $10, get $150 offer. Enter BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to claim the offer available in your state and start betting.
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Here are the key terms and conditions to be aware of when redeeming the BetMGM bonus code for March Madness:
- New BetMGM users must enter bonus code SI1500 and deposit at least $10 to qualify for this promotion.
- If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your full stake in bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- Wagers under $50 will be matched with a single bonus bet of the same amount.
- Bets of $50 or more will be refunded as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of your initial wager.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days before they expire.
- This BetMGM promo is available throughout March Madness and ends on Sept. 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
This BetMGM welcome bonus is a great opportunity for those who can make the most of it with a $1,500 first bet. However, you can still claim the offer with any qualifying wager up to that amount. No matter your bet size, this promo gives you a strong start for March Madness.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
BetMGM is giving new players in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia an exclusive March Madness offer. Place a $10 wager, and if it wins, you’ll collect an extra $150 in bonus bets along with your cash winnings.
Here are the key details to know before claiming this promotion:
- Sign up for a new BetMGM account, apply bonus code SI1500, and fund your account with at least $10.
- To qualify, place a first bet of $10 or more within seven days of registering.
- A winning first wager will earn you $150 in bonus bets on top of your standard payout.
- Bonus bets can only be used for wagering, are non-withdrawable, and will expire after seven days.
- This promotion is available during all of March Madness and ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 8, 2025.
More BetMGM offers for all users
The action doesn’t stop at your first bet — BetMGM has offers for existing users to take advantage of too. Whether you’re backing a top seed or eyeing an underdog upset, there are plenty of ways to boost your winnings and earn extra rewards.
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Take part in BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, submit your picks, and rack up points for a shot at the $25K prize pool each entry period.
- Odds Boost Token: Use your token to enhance the odds on any First Four game of your choosing.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Claiming this BetMGM promo is a breeze, just follow these four simple steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to create a BetMGM account using bonus code SI1500. You'll need to provide some personal details for verification.
- Make a deposit: Fund your account with at least $10 to unlock the welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Bet on March Madness or any other eligible market. If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund you up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus: A losing bet under $50 will be matched with a single bonus bet, while bets of $50+ will be refunded as five separate bonus bets.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes. While some states have restrictions on college sports betting or player props, most allow wagering on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see where your state stands.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Once you've claimed your BetMGM bonus code offer, you can take advantage of three more exciting welcome bonuses. Here’s a breakdown of each new-user promotion:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days