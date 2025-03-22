March Madness BetMGM Bonus Code: Use SI1500 and Get Up to $1,500 in Bonus Bets
The remaining teams in the NCAA men's basketball tournament are down to 32 as the battle for the title of National Champions continues. Each game brings high stakes and thrilling moments as teams fight for a spot in the Sweet 16.
BetMGM lets you jump into the action with an exclusive offer for new players. Use the bonus code SI1500 to grab up to $1,500 in bonus bets or bet $10 and get $150 in bonus bets if you're in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV.
What you need to know about the BetMGM March Madness offer
Before claiming your BetMGM bonus code for March Madness, make sure you’re familiar with the following terms and conditions:
- You must be a new user, and you’ll need to apply the bonus code SI1500 at sign-up and deposit a minimum of $10.
- If your first bet loses, BetMGM will refund your stake as bonus bets, up to $1,500.
- For wagers less than $50, you’ll receive one bonus bet equal to your wager amount.
- If you bet $50 or more, you’ll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original stake.
- Bonus bets are valid for seven days, after which they will expire.
No matter how you choose to play, whether you're taking a big risk or starting small, this BetMGM offer is your perfect gateway into March Madness betting.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MS, NC, OH, TN, VA, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV
If you're in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, or West Virginia, BetMGM is offering a special March Madness welcome bonus. Place a $10 bet, and if it wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in addition to your winnings.
Make sure to remember these T&Cs:
- Register with BetMGM, apply the bonus code SI1500, and deposit a minimum of $10.
- Place your first wager of $10 or more within seven days of registering.
- If your first bet is a winner, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets on top of your cash payout.
- Bonus bets must be used within seven days and are non-withdrawable.
- This offer expires on April 8, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
More BetMGM offers for all users
BetMGM isn’t just about your first wager. There are plenty of exciting offers for returning players as well. Whether you’re supporting a top contender or hoping for an upset, you can find many ways to increase your earnings and earn extra rewards along the way.
- BetMGM March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em: Participate in BetMGM’s March Matchups Pick’Em, select your picks, and rack up points for a chance to claim part of the $25K prize pool in each entry period.
- Underdog Boost: Enhance your odds on underdog bets in the early rounds of the tournament. Any team with a pregame moneyline of +200 or greater qualifies for an odds boost token.
- Courtside Countdown: Bet $10 or more on college games for the first two weeks of March Madness for a chance to play the Courtside Countdown game to win up to $5,000.
- No Sweat Parlay Token: Place a parlay bet and get your stake back in the form of bonus bets if you lose.
How to claim $1,500 in bonus bets from BetMGM
Follow these simple steps to claim your BetMGM bonus:
- Register: Use the sign-up links on this page to create your BetMGM account. Enter the bonus code SI1500 during registration and provide your personal details to verify your identity.
- Deposit: Make a deposit of at least $10 to activate your bonus offer.
- Place a bet: Choose any March Madness game to wager on. If those don’t interest you, explore any other sports betting options available. If your first bet doesn’t win, you’ll receive up to $1,500 in bonus bets.
- Use your bonus: Bets under $50 qualify for a single bonus bet equal to the original wager, while bets of $50 or more are returned as five separate bonus bets, each worth 20% of the original amount.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
While you can bet on March Madness in the U.S., each state has its own set of regulations regarding college sports betting. Check the table below to find out what is allowed in your state.
Compare March Madness betting promos
After you claim your BetMGM bonus, there are even more opportunities to score big with additional welcome offers running throughout March Madness. Here’s a breakdown of each promotion available to new users.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days