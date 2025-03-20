March Madness Betting Promos: Claim the Best Bonuses & Profit Boosts for the First Round
Lock in your brackets and get ready for the most exciting college basketball tournament of the year. The Round of 64 is upon us, and the top online sportsbooks in the industry are dishing out generous March Madness betting promos to get you in on the betting action. But you have to act soon to get your bonuses.
Read on to learn how to claim exclusive promo codes and offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 today, and the online sportsbook will give you your entire stake back in bonus bets if you lose your first wager. Here are the key terms and conditions:
- A minimum $10 deposit and real-money wager on any sports betting market is required.
- If you lose your bet, BetMGM will return the full amount, up to $1,500, in bonus bets. You will not earn a welcome bonus if you win.
- Initial wagers of less than $50 will earn you one bonus bet. You’ll receive five bonus bets if you lose a wager of more than $50 — with each bonus bet worth 20% of your initial bet.
- All BetMGM bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This March Madness betting promo runs through the Big Dance, ending on Sept. 1, 2025 at 11:59 PM ET.
The BetMGM bonus code is great for all new BetMGM customers and especially valuable for those who can maximize the offer with an initial $1,500 wager.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on next 10 bets
Use the exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to nab 10 100% profit boost tokens when you place your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook. Here's a brief overview of everything you need to know:
- You must deposit $10 and make a minimum $1 bet on any sports betting market.
- After you place your first wager, Caesars will send you 10 100% profit boost tokens.
- Minimum odds of –10000 apply to your first wager and each profit boost token.
- You can bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500 with each profit boost token.
- Your profit boost tokens will expire in 14 days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
This Caesars Sportsbook new-user bonus is perfect for rookie bettors who value boosted odds. Bonus bets may not be involved, but there is plenty of value in doubling your potential winnings on 10 bets.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving you a shot at $200 in bonus when you sign up and bet $5. Here are the details:
- Start the registration process by clicking a link on this page. FanDuel will prompt you to download the FanDuel app to complete your registration.
- You must win your $5 bet to earn $200 in bonus bets.
- FanDuel does not attach minimum odds to your $5 wager.
- All FanDuel bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This FanDuel March Madness betting promo ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
We strongly recommend avoiding long-shot bets when making your initial wager at FanDuel. You need to win this bet, and with no minimum odds requirement, you can back a heavy favorite to ensure you get your bonus.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings’ March Madness offer gives you an instant boost to your bankroll. Regardless of the outcome of your first $5 bet, the sportsbook will promptly add a generous $200 in bonus bets to your account.
The following terms are in play for this DraftKings welcome bonus:
- A minimum $5 deposit and wager is required.
- You’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets regardless of the outcome of your $5 wager.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2025.
DraftKings' March Madness welcome offer is perfect for any bettor. By placing a $5 bet, you’re guaranteed a $200 bonus, allowing you to take a bolder approach. And even if your bet doesn't win, you'll still receive eight $25 bonus bets.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, most legal betting states allow you to place wagers on March Madness. Check out the table below to see if your state poses any restrictions on college sports betting.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
You can earn up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens throughout March Madness. Here's a detailed look at each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.