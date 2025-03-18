March Madness Betting Promos: Get up to $1.9K in Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts When You Bet on the First Four
March Madness tips off tonight in Dayton, Ohio, as Alabama State, Saint Francis, San Diego State, and North Carolina all look to punch their tickets to the Big Dance and write the next great Cinderella story in NCAA men's basketball history.
Meanwhile, the “First Four” March Madness betting promos are live at the top online sportsbooks in the nation. Stick around to learn how you can claim exclusive codes and offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings ahead of tonight’s matchups.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
Create a new sportsbook account using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 today, and BetMGM will give you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager. Here are the terms of the offer:
- You must deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any sports betting market.
- If your wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will return the entire amount, up to $1,500, as bonus bets. If you win, you do not receive a bonus.
- If you bet less than $50, BetMGM will award one bonus bet. If you wager more than $50, you’ll receive five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your bet.
- BetMGM bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This March Madness betting promo runs through the Big Dance and beyond, ending on Sept. 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
We highly recommend this BetMGM bonus code to bettors who can maximize the offer with an initial $1,500 bet. If you win, you keep the cash, and if you lose, you receive five $300 bonus bets.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets
Enter Sports Illustrated’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boost tokens. Check out the following key terms of this offer:
- You must make a $10 minimum deposit and $1 minimum wager on any sports betting market.
- Win or lose, Caesars will award you 10 profit boost tokens to double the profits on your next 10 bets.
- Your initial $1 wager must be on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- You can bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500 with each token.
- If unused, your profit boost tokens will leave your account after 14 days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s new-user bonus is an attractive promo for first-time bettors. With just a $10 deposit and $1 wager required, this March Madness betting promo comes with the lowest barrier to entry.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users a shot at $200 in bonus bets when they bet on the First Four. Simply deposit and bet $5 on any sports betting market, and you’ll unlock $200 in bonus bets if you win. Here’s how you can claim the offer:
- You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started.
- Deposit and wager at least $5, and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win.
- There is no minimum odds requirement for your $5 wager.
- All FanDuel bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
- This March Madness betting promo ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Since you have to win your first $5 wager with FanDuel, we suggest avoiding plus-money bets. Check out FanDuel’s extensive list of scoring props and game props to identify a Yes-No market heavily favoring one outcome to give yourself the best shot at $200 in bonus bets.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
Unlike the FanDuel welcome bonus, DraftKings’ March Madness offer guarantees new users an immediate boost to their bankrolls. Regardless of the outcome of your first $5 wager, the sportsbook will release a hefty $200 in bonus bets to your account instantly. Here’s the scoop:
- You must deposit and wager at least $5 on any sports betting market.
- Win or lose, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. You’ll also receive the regular winnings from your bet.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
- This March Madness betting promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
DraftKings’ March Madness welcome offer is a no-brainer for any bettor. With a guaranteed $200 bonus, you can take a bigger swing with your initial $5 wager. Even if you lose, you’ll have eight $25 bonus bets waiting for you.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, while several states place restrictions on college sports betting and college player props, most legal betting states allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state’s stance on March Madness betting.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
With four lucrative welcome offers up for grabs, you can claim up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens during March Madness. Here’s how each offer stacks up:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.