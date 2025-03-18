SI

March Madness Betting Promos: Get up to $1.9K in Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts When You Bet on the First Four

Brian Giuffra

March Madness Promo
March Madness Promo / Sports Illustrate

March Madness tips off tonight in Dayton, Ohio, as Alabama State, Saint Francis, San Diego State, and North Carolina all look to punch their tickets to the Big Dance and write the next great Cinderella story in NCAA men's basketball history.

Meanwhile, the “First Four” March Madness betting promos are live at the top online sportsbooks in the nation. Stick around to learn how you can claim exclusive codes and offers from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings ahead of tonight’s matchups.

Best March Madness betting promos

Sportsbook

Welcome Bonus

Promo Code

BetMGM

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

SI1500

Caesars Sportsbook

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

SICZRDYW

FanDuel

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Claim $200 without code

DraftKings

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Claim $200 without code

BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Create a new sportsbook account using our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 today, and BetMGM will give you up to $1,500 in bonus bets if you lose your first wager. Here are the terms of the offer: 

  • You must deposit at least $10 and place a real money wager on any sports betting market.
  • If your wager settles as a loss, BetMGM will return the entire amount, up to $1,500, as bonus bets. If you win, you do not receive a bonus.
  • If you bet less than $50, BetMGM will award one bonus bet. If you wager more than $50, you’ll receive five bonus bets — each worth 20% of your bet.
  • BetMGM bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • This March Madness betting promo runs through the Big Dance and beyond, ending on Sept. 1, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

We highly recommend this BetMGM bonus code to bettors who can maximize the offer with an initial $1,500 bet. If you win, you keep the cash, and if you lose, you receive five $300 bonus bets.

Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW

This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Enter Sports Illustrated’s Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and bet $1 to get 10 100% profit boost tokens. Check out the following key terms of this offer:

  • You must make a $10 minimum deposit and $1 minimum wager on any sports betting market.
  • Win or lose, Caesars will award you 10 profit boost tokens to double the profits on your next 10 bets.
  • Your initial $1 wager must be on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
  • You can bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500 with each token.
  • If unused, your profit boost tokens will leave your account after 14 days.
  • This March Madness betting promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025. 

Caesars Sportsbook’s new-user bonus is an attractive promo for first-time bettors. With just a $10 deposit and $1 wager required, this March Madness betting promo comes with the lowest barrier to entry.

Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW

This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving new users a shot at $200 in bonus bets when they bet on the First Four. Simply deposit and bet $5 on any sports betting market, and you’ll unlock $200 in bonus bets if you win. Here’s how you can claim the offer:

  • You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to get started.
  • Deposit and wager at least $5, and you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets if you win.
  • There is no minimum odds requirement for your $5 wager.
  • All FanDuel bonus bets expire seven days after issuance.
  • This March Madness betting promo ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

Since you have to win your first $5 wager with FanDuel, we suggest avoiding plus-money bets. Check out FanDuel’s extensive list of scoring props and game props to identify a Yes-No market heavily favoring one outcome to give yourself the best shot at $200 in bonus bets. 

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

Unlike the FanDuel welcome bonus, DraftKings’ March Madness offer guarantees new users an immediate boost to their bankrolls. Regardless of the outcome of your first $5 wager, the sportsbook will release a hefty $200 in bonus bets to your account instantly. Here’s the scoop:

  • You must deposit and wager at least $5 on any sports betting market.
  • Win or lose, you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets. You’ll also receive the regular winnings from your bet.
  • Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
  • This March Madness betting promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.

DraftKings’ March Madness welcome offer is a no-brainer for any bettor. With a guaranteed $200 bonus, you can take a bigger swing with your initial $5 wager. Even if you lose, you’ll have eight $25 bonus bets waiting for you.

Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

Can you bet on March Madness in the US?

Yes, while several states place restrictions on college sports betting and college player props, most legal betting states allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state’s stance on March Madness betting.

betting
Betting states / Sports Illustrated
bet
Betting States / Sports Illustrated

Compare the best March Madness betting promos

With four lucrative welcome offers up for grabs, you can claim up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens during March Madness. Here’s how each offer stacks up:

BetMGM

Caesars Sportsbook

FanDuel

DraftKings

March Madness betting promo

Up to $1,500 in bonus bets

Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win

Promo code

SI1500

SICZRDYW

No code required

No code required

Bonus form

1 or 5 bonus bets

10 100% profit boost tokens

$200 in bonus bets

Eight $25 bonus bets

Minimum deposit

$10

$10

$5

$5

Minimum bet

N/A

$1

$5

$5

Days to use bonus

7 days

14 days

7 days

7 days

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
Brian Giuffra
BRIAN GIUFFRA

Brian Giuffra is the VP of Betting Content at Minute Media and has been with the company since 2016. He's a fan of the Knicks, Giants, wine and bourbon, usually consuming them in that order.

Home/Betting