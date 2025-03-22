March Madness Betting Promos: Earn Guaranteed Bonuses + 10 Profit Boosts Today
The NCAA men's basketball tournament field has been whittled down to 32 as we head into round two of the Big Dance. New bettors can claim amazing March Madness betting promos from top sportsbooks like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
Read below for information on how to access these exclusive sports betting promo codes.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
As a new bettor, you can use our BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to snag up to $1,500 in bonus bets when you place your initial bet. If you come up short, you’ll receive 100% of your stake back in bonus bets — up to $1,500. Here’s the scoop:
- To qualify, you must make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a real-money bet on any sports market.
- If you win, you will not receive a welcome bonus.
- If you lose a wager of less than $50, you’ll unlock one bonus bet equal to the value of your loss.
- For wagers over $50, you’ll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original bet amount.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets, after which BetMGM will remove any unused credits from your account.
- This March Madness betting promo is available for the duration of March Madness.
If you have the means, this BetMGM offer behooves a big first bet. However, it’s nice to have a safety net regardless of your wager size.
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on your next 10 bets
Use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to receive 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost, when you place your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook. Here are the details:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any sports market.
- After placing your bet, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each providing a 100% profit boost.
- You must bet at odds of -10000 or greater, and this same odds requirement applies to bets placed using profit boost tokens.
- Each profit boost token allows you to bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500.
- All profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after they are issued.
- This March Madness promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness offer doesn't include bonus bets, but you can boost your earnings with 10 profit boost tokens for your next 10 bets. Whether you're enhancing the payout on a favorite or doubling your return on an underdog, there are myriad ways to take advantage of the 100% profit boosts.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
Sign up for a new account with FanDuel, and you can earn $200 in bonus bets by winning your first $5 real-money wager. Here’s how it works:
- Click the link below to register with FanDuel. You'll need to download the app to complete your sign-up and claim your welcome offer.
- You have to win your initial $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no odds restrictions for this promotion.
- Your FanDuel bonus bets will expire seven days after they’re issued.
- This FanDuel March Madness promo ends on April 7, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Since you have to win your first wager to claim the bonus bets, now’s not the time to get cute. Stick to the safest bet possible, and remember, there are no odds restrictions.
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings’ stress-free March Madness offer falls into the no-brainer department. Regardless of the outcome of your first $5 bet, you’ll be awarded $200 in bonus bets instantly. Here are the deets:
- You must make at least a $5 deposit and wager to activate this offer.
- Your bonus will consist of eight $25 bonus bets.
- You don’t need to win your first $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire in seven days.
- This DK betting promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
Your bonus bets are already in the bank, so we recommend you toss a Hail Mary on your initial $5 wager and try to get paid.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can place bets on March Madness in most legal betting states. However, certain states impose restrictions on college player props and events involving local teams. Check the table below for more details.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
You can score up to $1,900 in bonus bets and 10 100% profit boost tokens during March Madness. Here are the best March Madness betting promos currently available for new sportsbook users:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
