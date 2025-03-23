March Madness Betting Promos: Earn Massive Bonuses + Profit Boosts Today
By the end of the day, the 2025 March Madness Sweet 16 will be set. But there’s still plenty of time for new bettors to claim generous March Madness betting promos from top sites like BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, FanDuel, and DraftKings.
Keep reading for info on how to access these top sports betting promo codes and bonuses.
Best March Madness betting promos
Sportsbook
Welcome Bonus
Promo Code
BetMGM
SI1500
Caesars Sportsbook
SICZRDYW
FanDuel
Claim $200 without code
DraftKings
Claim $200 without code
BetMGM bonus code: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets
You can use our exclusive BetMGM bonus code SI1500 to land up to $1,500 in bonus bets after your initial wager. If your bet fails, you’ll receive your full stake back in bonus bets, up to $1,500. Here’s the lowdown:
- To qualify, simply deposit at least $10 and place a real-money wager on any sports market.
- Please note that winning your bet will not trigger a welcome bonus.
- If you lose a bet of less than $50, you'll receive one bonus bet equal to your loss. For bets over $50, you'll receive five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager.
- You have seven days to use your bonus bets, after which BetMGM will remove any unused credits from your account.
- This promo is available for the duration of March Madness.
The BetMGM bonus code offer is the largest sportsbook welcome bonus available during March Madness. Regardless of the size of your initial wager, you’ll receive your entire stake back, up to $1,500, in bonus bets if you lose.
Use BetMGM bonus code SI1500 for up to $1,500 in bonus bets - CLAIM NOW
This BetMGM offer is available to first-time customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MS, NC, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. This offer is not available to bettors in NV, NY, or Ontario, Canada.
Caesars Sportsbook promo code: Bet $1 to double your winnings on your next 10 bets
Use our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to claim 10 profit boost tokens, each offering a 100% boost when you make your first bet with Caesars Sportsbook. Here’s how it works:
- Deposit at least $10 and place a minimum $1 wager on any sports market.
- After your bet is placed, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each providing a 100% profit boost.
- You must place your bet at odds of -10000 or greater, and the same odds requirement applies to bets made with profit boost tokens.
- Each profit boost token lets you bet up to $25 and win up to $2,500.
- All profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after they are issued.
- This March Madness promotion ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
Caesars Sportsbook’s March Madness offer gives you 10 great reasons to sign up, and each one involves a 100% profit boost. The world is your oyster when it comes to using your 10 tokens — but just make sure you do so within 14 days.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
FanDuel promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if you win
After creating your new FanDuel account, you can earn $200 in bonus bets by winning your first $5 wager. Here’s the info:
- Click the link below to sign up with FanDuel. You’ll need to download the app to complete your registration and claim your welcome offer.
- You have to win your first $5 wager to receive $200 in bonus bets.
- There are no odds restrictions for this promotion.
- Your FanDuel bonus bets will expire seven days after they are issued.
- This FanDuel March Madness promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 7, 2025.
There are no odds restrictions on your first bet, so shoot for the biggest favorite you can find. Remember, you must win your first bet to earn the $200 bonus.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets from FanDuel if you win - CLAIM NOW
This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
DraftKings promo code: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly
DraftKings’ March Madness offer is pure bliss. No matter what happens with your first $5 bet, you’ll instantly receive $200 in bonus bets. Here’s how it works:
- You need to place a minimum deposit and wager of $5 and place a wager to trigger the offer.
- Your bonus will be eight $25 bonus bets.
- You don’t need to win your first $5 wager to receive the $200 in bonus bets.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets will expire seven days after issuance.
- This DraftKings promo ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2025.
Your bonus bets are a done deal, so we’d advise you to stack up a juicy parlay and try to cash in on your initial $5 wager.
Bet $5 and get $200 in bonus bets instantly from DraftKings - CLAIM NOW
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can place bets on March Madness in most legal betting states. Some states impose restrictions on college player props and local teams, so be sure to check the table below for more details.
Compare the best March Madness betting promos
Four welcome bonuses are better than one. That’s why we recommend cashing in on all the March Madness betting promos listed here:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.