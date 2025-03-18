March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
The 2025 March Madness tournament officially starts today with the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. By the end of tomorrow, four teams will have punched their ticket to the Round of 64, which gets underway on Thursday.
To celebrate one of the biggest sports betting events of the year, new customers can use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and bet just $1 to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code during March Madness:
- You must use code SICZRDYW to unlock the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus.
- Make a minimum $10 deposit and place a minimum $1 bet on any betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 100% profit boost tokens.
- You must make your $1 wager on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- The maximum wager for each token is $25, and the maximum additional winnings for each token is $2,500.
- Caesars Sportsbook will remove unused profit boost tokens from your account after 14 days.
- This Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
With your 10 profit boost tokens guaranteed, we recommend shooting for big odds with your initial wager — especially if you’re betting the minimum $1.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
After locking in your profit boost tokens, head over to Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ section to learn more about daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s a preview of what you can expect for today’s college basketball action:
- Time to dance boost – Alabama State and North Carolina each cover –2.5 spread +210.
- Win and in boost – San Diego State, American, and Texas all win First Four games +975.
- $500K Parlay Madness – Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo – Opt in and wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- 25% CBB Profit Boost – Opt in and claim a 25% profit boost token to use on the play-in games for men’s March Madness.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is easy and requires just a $10 deposit and $1 bet to get in the game. Here are the steps:
- Register: Click on any link on this page to sign up at Caesars Sportsbook. Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW, enter your personal information, and verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $10 to activate the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial wager of $1 or more on any March Madness betting market. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your bonus: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to double your winnings on your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, while a number of states have restrictions on college sports betting and prop bets involving college players, most states where betting is legal allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see your state's policy on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The top online sportsbooks in the nation are putting their best foot forward during the Big Dance. In addition to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can claim lucrative welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.