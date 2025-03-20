March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
The 2025 March Madness Round of 64 pops off today with 16 games on tap. Sports bettors can buckle up for a day full of clutch threes, wild upsets, and buzzer beaters that Round 1 never fails to supply.
New users can get a head start by using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to land 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 bet.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Please read the Caesars Sportsbook promo code terms and conditions for March Madness:
- To claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, enter the code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a bet of $1 or more on any market. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each attached with a 100% boost.
- Your $1 bet must be on odds of -10000 or longer, and the same goes for each profit boost token.
- Each token has a maximum wager limit of $25 and is capped at $2,500 in additional winnings per token.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire and be removed from your account after 14 days.
- This offer expires at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
We recommend targeting bigger odds with your first wager if you’re betting just one dollar. You’ll have 10 guaranteed profit boost tokens to play with after that.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Once you've earned your profit boost tokens, go to the 'Promotions' section on Caesars Sportsbook to discover daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s a preview of today’s college basketball offers:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo: Opt in and wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and wager for a chance to win two VIP tickets at a Caesars Sportsbook location for the March Madness semifinals.
- 50% Women’s CBB profit boost: Opt in and claim a 50% profit boost on any women’s game until March 22.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is a piece of cake. Follow these steps to get started:
- Register: Click any link on this page to sign up. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and fill in your personal details.
- Make a deposit: Deposit a minimum of $10 to claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place a first bet of at least $1 on any March Madness betting market. Win or lose, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your bonus: Use your profit boost tokens on your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Absolutely. Although certain states restrict college sports betting and prop bets involving college players, most states where betting is legal do allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below for your state's specific regulations.
Compare March Madness betting promos
There are plenty more sportsbook welcome bonuses that are upping the ante for March Madness. Here’s a peek at what BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel are offering:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.