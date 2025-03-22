March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Earn 10 100% Profit Boosts
With the first round of March Madness wrapped up, things are starting to take form as we advance to the second round of games. A great way to get involved in the betting action is with Caesars Sportsbook.
When you use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW at sign-up, you can get 10 100% profit boost bet tokens when you place your first $1 wager online.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for March Madness:
- To claim the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, enter the promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a wager of at least $1 on any available sports betting market. Regardless of whether you win or lose, you will receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- The $1 bet must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- Each profit boost token is limited to a maximum bet of $25, and you can win up to $2,500 with each token.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire and be removed from your Caesars Sportsbook account after 14 days.
- This unique Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is valid until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
We suggest aiming for higher odds with your initial bet — particularly if you are using the minimum wager — to maximize the value of your profit boost tokens.
This offer is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. The bonus is not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Visit Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ section to learn more about daily boosts and bonuses. The following promos are available now:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week's $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo: When you opt-in, you can wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and wager for a chance to win two VIP tickets at a Caesars Sportsbook location for the March Madness semifinals.
- 50% Women’s CBB profit boost: Opt in and claim a 50% profit boost on any women’s game until March 22.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
You can claim your 10 profits boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook by making a $1 wager. Here’s a step-by-step guide to get you started:
- Create an account: Click any link on this page to sign up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Enter the promo code SICZRDYW, provide your personal details, and verify your account.
- Fund your account: Deposit a minimum of $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place your first bet: Make an initial bet of $1 or more on any sports betting market. Whether you win or lose, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Claim your rewards: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to increase your winnings on the next 10 bets you make within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Although a few states have limitations on betting for college sports and prop bets related to college athletes, most states that have legalized sports betting allow wagers on March Madness. Refer to the table below to see the specific regulations for betting on the Big Dance in your state.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Top online sportsbooks nationwide are pulling out all the stops for March Madness. In addition to the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, you can receive up to $1,700 in welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.