March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
The 2025 March Madness play-in games continue today, and two more teams will be on their way to the Round of 64. Up on the docket are First Four matchups between No. 11 seeds Xavier and Texas, while No. 16 seeds Mount St. Mary's and American battle for a spot in the first round as well.
New customers can get in on today’s action by using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to score 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 bet.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Please review the following terms and conditions carefully before using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code during March Madness:
- To unlock the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, use the code SICZRDYW.
- Deposit at least $10 and place a bet of $1 or more on any betting market. Whether you win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each providing a 100% boost.
- Your $1 bet must have odds of -10000 or longer, and the same minimum odds apply to each profit boost token.
- Each token has a maximum wager limit of $25, with a cap of $2,500 in additional winnings per token.
- Unused profit boost tokens will be removed from your account after 14 days.
- This offer ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
With 10 guaranteed profit boost tokens, we advise you to aim for higher odds with your initial wager, especially if you're placing the minimum $1 bet.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
Once you've secured your profit boost tokens, head to the 'Promotions' section on Caesars Sportsbook to explore daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s a sneak peek of what’s available for today’s college basketball action:
- $500K Parlay Madness – Opt-in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week's $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo – Opt in and wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- 25% CBB profit boost – Opt in and claim a 25% profit boost token to use on the play-in games for men’s March Madness.
- Fan Cave Frenzy – Opt in and wager for a chance to win two VIP tickets at a Caesars Sportsbook location for the March Madness semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is simple — just make a $10 deposit and place a $1 bet to get started. Follow these steps:
- Register: Click any link on this page to sign up. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW, provide your personal information, and verify your account.
- Make a deposit: Deposit at least $10 to activate the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial bet of $1 or more on any March Madness betting market. Win or lose, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use your bonus: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to double your winnings on your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, although some states have restrictions on college sports betting and prop bets involving college players, most states where betting is legal permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to see your state's regulations.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The best online sportsbooks are stepping up their game for March Madness. Along with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can also grab attractive welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days