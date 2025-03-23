March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code SICZRDYW: Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
A few more lucky teams will punch their tickets to the Sweet 16 today, and we have a lucrative sports betting bonus to get you in on the action.
New users can get a head start by using our exclusive March Madness Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW to land 10 100% profit boost tokens for just a $1 bet.
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Please review the terms and conditions for the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer during March Madness:
- To claim the offer, use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW.
- Make a minimum deposit of $10 and place a bet of $1 or more on any market. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens, each with a 100% boost.
- Your $1 bet must be placed at odds of -10000 or longer, and the same applies to bets made with each profit boost token.
- You can bet up to $25 and win as much as $2,500 with each token.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire 14 days after issuance and be removed from your account.
- This offer ends at 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
While there are no bonus bets with the Caesars offer, you still have the chance to bank a lot of cash with 10 100% profit boost tokens. You can use the tokens on any sports betting market — not just NCAAB.
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
The 'Promotions' section at Caesars Sportsbook provides a bevy of boosts and bonuses on the daily. Here’s a look at some of today’s offers:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo: Opt in and wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and wager for a chance to win two VIP tickets at a Caesars Sportsbook location for the March Madness semifinals.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Claiming the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer takes little effort. Follow these simple steps to get started:
- Register: Click any link on this page to register. Enter the Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW and provide your personal details.
- Make a Deposit: Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a Bet: Make your first bet of $1 or more on any sports betting market. Win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Use Your Bonus: Apply your profit boost tokens to your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
You sure can. Although a few states restrict college sports betting and college player prop bets, most states do allow wagers on March Madness. Check out the table below for your state's regulations.
Compare March Madness betting promos
Quadruple the action, quadruple the fun! Claim all four lucrative March Madness betting promos below.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
