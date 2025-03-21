March Madness Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code: Use SICZRDYW and Bet $1 to Double Your Winnings on 10 Bets
March Madness is underway, and Caesars Sportsbook has you covered if you’re looking to put down some wagers on college basketball’s premier tournament.
Use Caesars Sportsbook promo code SICZRDYW at sign-up to get 10 100% profit boost bet tokens when you place your first $1 wager online.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
What you need to know about the Caesars Sportsbook March Madness offer
Read the following terms and conditions carefully before using our exclusive Caesars Sportsbook promo code for March Madness:
- To unlock the Caesars Sportsbook welcome bonus, enter code SICZRDYW.
- Make a deposit of at least $10 and place a bet of at least $1 on any available betting market.
- Regardless of whether you win or lose, you'll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Your $1 bet must be placed on odds of –10000 or longer. The same minimum odds requirement applies to each profit boost token.
- Each profit boost token is limited to a maximum bet of $25, with a cap of $2,500 on any additional winnings earned using these tokens.
- Any unused profit boost tokens will expire and be removed from your Caesars Sportsbook account after 14 days.
- This special Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer is valid until 11:59 PM ET on April 15, 2025.
We recommend targeting higher odds with your initial bet to maximize your return, especially if you plan to make the minimum $1 wager.
Bet $1 and double your winnings on your next 10 bets at Caesars Sportsbook - CLAIM NOW
This Caesars Sportsbook promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More Caesars Sportsbook offers for all users
After locking in your profit boost tokens, head over to Caesars Sportsbook’s ‘Promotions’ section to learn more about daily boosts and bonuses. Here’s a preview of what you can expect for today’s college basketball action:
- $500K Parlay Madness: Opt in and place a $5 parlay, same-game parlay, or super parlay to win a share of the opening week's $100K prize pool.
- Road to the Alamo: Opt in and wager $10+ on parlays for a chance to attend the National Semifinal.
- Fan Cave Frenzy: Opt in and wager for a chance to win two VIP tickets at a Caesars Sportsbook location for the March Madness semifinals.
- 50% Women’s CBB profit boost: Opt in and claim a 50% profit boost on any women’s game until March 22.
How to claim 10 100% profit boost tokens from Caesars Sportsbook
Follow the steps below to nab your welcome bonus from Caesars Sportsbook during March Madness:
- Sign up: Click any link on this page to create an account at Caesars Sportsbook. Enter promo code SICZRDYW, provide your personal details, and complete the account verification process.
- Make a deposit: Deposit at least $10 to qualify for the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial wager of $1 or more on any sports betting market. Regardless of whether you win or lose, you’ll receive 10 profit boost tokens.
- Claim your bonus: Use your 100% profit boost tokens to enhance your winnings on your next 10 bets within 14 days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
While some states impose restrictions on college sports betting and prop bets involving college players, the majority of states where sports betting is legal permit wagers on March Madness. Check the table below to find your state's policy on March Madness betting.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The leading online sportsbooks across the country are going all out for the Big Dance. Along with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code offer, you can claim up to $1,700 in welcome bonuses from BetMGM, DraftKings, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.