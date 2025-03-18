March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly for the First Four
The Madness begins tonight, and while four teams vie for just two spots in the Big Dance, DraftKings is welcoming all new sports bettors with open arms — and a healthy dose of bonus bets.
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim $200 in bonus bets from the online sportsbook. Read on to learn how you can pad your bankroll.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
No DraftKings promo code is required to claim your new-user welcome bonus, but there are some key terms to keep in mind before creating your new DraftKings account.
- You must make a minimum $5 deposit and wager to qualify for this offer.
- Win or lose, DraftKings will send you eight $25 bonus bets. If you win, you’ll also receive your regular winnings.
- Your DraftKings bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire in seven days.
- This DraftKings promo ends on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
With your $200 bonus awarded instantly, there’s no need to play it safe with your first $5 wager at DraftKings. Back a lower seed for your shot at a larger payout.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
- Bet the Bracket Bet & Get: Opt in and place a minimum 4-leg futures parlay with odds of at least +200 to receive one 50% profit boost.
- March Mania Picks: Predict March Madness results for a chance to win cash prizes.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
It takes no more than a few minutes to create a new DraftKings account and claim $200 in bonus bets. Follow the steps below to ensure you remain eligible for this March Madness promo:
- Register: Click on any link on this page to sign up at DraftKings. No DraftKings promo code is required, but your personal information will be required to verify your new account and claim your bonus.
- Make a deposit: Make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the DraftKings welcome offer.
- Place a bet: Place an initial wager of $5 or more on any sports betting market. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll receive $200 in bonus bets instantly.
- Use your bonus: You’ll have seven days to use your eight $25 bonus bets.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, while some states impose limitations on betting for college sports and player props, most states where betting is legal allow March Madness wagers. Refer to the table below to see your state's policy on betting for March Madness.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The leading online sportsbooks in the country are stepping up their game for the Big Dance. Along with the DraftKings promo offer, you can also take advantage of generous welcome bonuses from BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.