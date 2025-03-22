March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets for the Second Round
The NCAA Tournament field has been halved as 32 teams remain in the battle for college basketball supremacy — but there’s still time to claim your DraftKings March Madness welcome offer and collect $200 bonus bets.
With no DraftKings promo code required, you can place your first bet with the sportsbook and lock in your bonus bets within minutes. Find out how to get started below.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
If you haven’t created a DraftKings account, now is the perfect time to register. The sportsbook’s March Madness promo guarantees you a $200 bonus when you make a $5 real-money wager. Keep the following key terms in mind to fully understand DraftKings' latest offer:
- Add at least $5 to your account and place a minimum $5 bet on any sports betting market.
- Regardless of your bet’s outcome, DraftKings will give you eight $25 bonus bet credits. If you win your $5 bet, you’ll also receive your standard payout.
- All bonus bets are non-withdrawable and expire seven days after issuance.
- This DraftKings promo offer concludes on March 30, 2025, at 11:59 PM ET.
We encourage you to place your initial $5 on an underdog for maximum value. Win or lose, you will receive your $200 bonus.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
Check out the DraftKings’ ‘Promos’ section to find and claim all the daily promotions available in your region. Expect to find profit boosts, no-sweat bets, and more throughout March Madness.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Follow the steps outlined below to ensure you collect your DraftKings March Madness welcome offer:
Register: Click a link on this page and we’ll take you directly to the DraftKings website. Be prepared to share your personal information during sign-up.
- Make a deposit: Select your preferred banking method and add a minimum of $10 to your new account.
- Place a bet: Lock in your first wager with DraftKings and you’ll receive eight $25 bonus bets instantly.
- Use your bonus: You can use your bonus bets on any DraftKings sports betting market. Each bonus credit will expire in seven days.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S., but certain states restrict college player props or betting on in-state teams. Check the table below to see your state's status for 2025.
Compare March Madness betting promos
The DraftKings March Madness promo is among the best in the online sports betting industry. Still, there’s much more up for grabs when you sign up with the likes of BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, and FanDuel.
Check out the latest sportsbook welcome offers below:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.