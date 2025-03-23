March Madness DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Today for the Second Round
A packed college basketball slate awaits as the Round of 32 concludes tonight. Start your own betting journey to the Final Four by claiming $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings.
With just a $5 deposit and wager — and no DraftKings promo code — required, you can give your bankroll a nice boost just in time for tip-off.
What you need to know about the DraftKings March Madness offer
DraftKings is offering one of the best March Madness sportsbook promos of 2025. Keep the following key terms in mind before claiming your guaranteed $200 in bonus bets:
- You must make a minimum $5 deposit and real-money wager to earn your welcome bonus.
- Win or lose, DraftKings will gift you eight $25 bonus bets. If you win your initial $5 wager, you’ll also get your standard payout.
- You cannot withdraw bonus bets, and each bonus bet token expires seven days after issuance.
- This DraftKings offer ends at 11:59 PM ET on March 30, 2025.
Since your bonus bets are not tied to the outcome of your initial wager, we recommend aiming for a larger payout. Even if you lose, you will still receive your $200 bonus.
This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.
More DraftKings offers for all users
Visit the ‘Promos’ section on DraftKings to discover and claim all the daily offers available in your area. You can look forward to profit boosts, no-sweat bets, and much more during March Madness.
How to claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings
Claim $200 in bonus bets from DraftKings by following the steps outlined below:
- Register: Click any link on this page to unlock your DraftKings offer. No DraftKings promo code is required, so you’ll be eligible to claim your bonus by simply creating your new account.
- Make a deposit: Use your preferred banking method to make a minimum $5 deposit.
- Place a bet: You can place your eligible $5 wager on college basketball or any other sport or event. Upon bet placement, DraftKings will add eight $25 bonus bets to your account.
- Use your bonus: Be sure to use your bonus bets within seven days. Otherwise, DraftKings will remove them from your account.
Can you bet on March Madness in the US?
Yes, you can bet on March Madness in the U.S., but some states place restrictions on college player props and wagers on in-state teams. Reference the table below to see what you can and can’t bet on during the Big Dance.
Compare March Madness betting promos
In addition to the $200 bonus from DraftKings, you can collect a total of up to $1,700 in additional bonus bets plus 10 100% profit boosts during March Madness.
Here's a quick breakdown of each offer:
BetMGM
Caesars Sportsbook
FanDuel
DraftKings
March Madness betting promo
Promo code
SI1500
SICZRDYW
No code required
No code required
Bonus form
1 or 5 bonus bets
10 100% profit boost tokens
$200 in bonus bets
Eight $25 bonus bets
Minimum deposit
$10
$10
$5
$5
Minimum bet
N/A
$1
$5
$5
Days to use bonus
7 days
14 days
7 days
7 days
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
